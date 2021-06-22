Sligo Leitrim Soccer Fixtures & Results

WEDNESDAY JUNE 23
U17: Section 2: Yeats United v St Johns; Valley Rovers v Gurteen Celtic (7.00)
U13: Group A: Coolaney United v Gurteen Celtic; Group B: Ballymote Celtic v Coolaney United; Group C: Boyle Celtic v Gurteen Celtic (7.00)
THURSDAY JUNE 24
Girls U15: Ballymote Celtic v Calry Bohs; Strand Celtic v Real Tubber (7.00)
Girls U12 Section 3: Arrow Harps v Carrick Blue 7.00
U17: Section 3: Carrick Town v Arrow Harps 7.00
U15: Group A: Section 2: St Johns v Carrick Town; Group B: Dromahair v Gurteen Celtic (7.00)
U18: Section 1: Strand Celtic v Merville United 7.00
FRIDAY JUNE 25
Girls U15: Arrow Harps v Valley Rovers; St Johns v Manorhamilton Rangers (7.00)
SATURDAY JUNE 26
Girls U13: Group A: Benbulben v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00; Calry Bohs v Ballisodare United 11.00; Yeats United v Ballymote Celtic 12.30; Group B: Real Tubber v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Valley Rovers v Arrow Harps 9.30; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Carrick Town 11.00
U14: Group A: Strand Celtic v Ballisodare United 9.30; Gurteen Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00; Group B: Dromahair v Benbulben 2.00; Calry Bohs v Coolaney United 12.30; Ballymote Celtic v Kilglass/Inishcrone 12.30; Carrick Town v Ballisodare United 4.00; Group C: Section 1: Strand Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00; Section 2: Ballygawley Celtic v Yeats United; Carrick Town v Boyle Celtic (2.30)
U12: Group A: Yeats United v Benbulben 11.00; Merville United v Arrow Harps 11.00; Calry Bohs v Boyle Celtic 12.30; Carrick Town v Manorhamilton Rangers 1.00; Group B: Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare United 11.00; Gurteen Celtic v St Johns 12.30; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Coolaney United 12.30; Real Tubber v Carrick Town 12.30; Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic; Group C: Benbulben v St Johns 11.00; Carrick Town v Yeats United 11.30; Boyle Celtic v Calry Bohs 12,30; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Strand Celtic 2.00
U16: Group A: Boyle Celtic v Strand Celtic 11.00; Merville United v Arrow Harps 12.30; Manorhamilton Rangers v Carrick Town 1.00; Group B: St Johns v Real Tubber 11.30; Benbulben v Calry Bohs 12.30; Ballygawley Celtic v Gurteen Celtic 4.00
U18: Section 1: Manorhamilton Rangers v Merville United 2.30; Section 3: Dromahair v Arrow Harps 3.30
SUNDAY JUNE 27
SIS Pitches Super League: All games 11.00
Group 1: Real Tubber v Arrow Harps; Cartron Utd v Ballisodare Utd
Group 2: Strand Celtic v Merville Utd; Ballymote Celtic v Aughanagh Celtic; MCR v Manorhamilton Rangers
SIS Pitches Premier League: All games 11.00
Group 1: Benbulben v Calry Bohs; Dromahair v Glenview Stars
Group 2: Ballygawley Celtic v St John’s; Coolaney Utd v Kilglass Enniscrone
MONDAY JUNE 28
U18: Section 2: Calry Bohs v Boyle Celtic; St Johns v Boyle Celtic (7.00)
U12: Group A: Arrow Harps v Calry Bohs 7.00
U14: Group C: Section 1: Manorhamilton Rangers v Strand Celtic 7.00
TUESDAY JUNE 29
U14: Group A: Carrick Town v Gurteen Celtic 7.00
U18: Section 3: Valley Rovers v Dromahair 7.00
U12: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Yeats United; Group B: Arrow Harps v Gurteen Celtic; Strand Celtic v Ballymote Celtic (7.00)
U15: Group B: Coolaney United v Kilglass Inishcrone 7.00
WEDNESDAY JUNE 30
U14: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v St Johns; Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic; Gurteen Celtic v Ballisodare United; Group C: Section 1: Strand Celtic v St Johns; Section 2: Yeats United v Boyle Celtic; Carrick Town v Ballygawley Celtic (7.00)
U12: Group A: Benbulben v Carrick Town; Boyle Celtic v Merville United; Group B: Carrick Town v St Johns; Coolaney United v Real Tubber (7.00)
THURSDAY JULY 1
Girls U13: Group A: Calry Bohs v Yeats United; Ballymote Celtic v Benbulben; Ballisodare United v Manorhamilton Rangers; Group B: Carrick Town v Arrow Harps; Gurteen Celtic v Valley Rovers (7.00)
U16: Group A: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 7.00
U18: Section 1: Manorhamilton Rangers v Strand Celtic 7.00
FRIDAY JULY 2
U14: Group A: St Johns v Carrick Town; Group B: Real Tubber v Coolaney United (7.00)
U12: Group B: Carrick Town v Coolaney United 7.00
U13: Group B: Merville United v Valley Rovers 7.00
SUNDAY JULY 4
SIS Pitches Super League: All games 11.00
Group 1: Cartron Utd v Real Tubber; Carbury v Arrow Harps
Group 2: Aughanagh Celtic v MCR; Ballymote Celtic; Manorhamilton Rangers v Merville Utd
SIS Pitches Premier League: All games 11.00
Group 1: Dromahair v Benbulben; Gurteen v Calry Bohs
Group 2: Coolaney Utd v Ballygawley Celtic; Carrick Town v St John’s
RESULTS
SIS Pitches Super League Cup
Group 1: Real Tubber 4-0 Ballisodare Utd; Carbury 3-2 Cartron Utd
Group 2: Strand Celtic 10-1 Aughanagh Celtic; Merville Utd 0-2; Manor Rangers w/o Ballymote Celtic
SIS Pitches Premier League Cup
Group 1 Benbulben 1-3 Glenview Stars; Gurteen Celtic scr Dromahair w/o
Group 2: Ballygawley Celtic 1-1 Kilglass Enniscrone; Carrick Town w/o Coolaney Utd
Girls U18: Manorhamilton Rangers 2-1 Ballymote Celtic; Yeats Utd 1-1 Carrick Town
U18: Section 1: Strand Celtic 1-5 Manorhamilton Rangers; Section 2: St Johns 3-2 Calry Bohs; Section 3: Arrow Harps 2-3 Valley Rovers; Valley Rovers 6-3 Dromahair
U12: Group A: Arrow Harps 4-1 Carrick Town
U14: Group B: Ballymote Celtic 8-0 Ballisodare United; Group C: Section 1: Manorhamilton Rangers 4-2 St Johns; Section 2: Boyle Celtic 3-0 Ballygawley Celtic
U16: Group A: Arrow Harps 7-1 Boyle Celtic; Group B: Ballygawley Celtic 0-3 Real Tubber
Girls U12: Section 1: Calry Bohs 4-0 Real Tubber; Yeats United 1-2 Ballymote Celtic; Section 2: St Johns 0-2 Strand Celtic; Carrick Town 6-4; Section 3: Ballisodare Utd 1-4 Carrick Blue
Girls U15: St Johns 9-1 Valley Rovers; Gurteen Celtic 1-8 Manorhamilton Rangers; Calry Bohs 3-0 Boyle Celtic; Carrick Town 3-0 Real Tubber; Arrow Harps 2-2 Ballymote Celtic; Strand Celtic 3-2 Yeats United
U17: Section 1: Merville United 6-3 Real Tubber; Section 2: Real Tubber; Section 2: St Johns 2-2 Valley Rovers; Yeats United 3-5 Gurteen Celtic; Section 3: Manorhamilton Rangers 4-1 Carrick Town
U13: Group A: Gurteen Celtic 0-5 Manorhamilton Rangers; Arrow Harps 4-1 St Johns; Group B: Benbulben 3-3 Yeats United; Ballymote Celtic 8-0 Strand Celtic; Merville United 1-3 Calry Bohs; Ballygawley Celtic 0-5 Boyle Celtic; Group C: Real Tubber 8-4 St Johns; Strand Celtic 3-0 Gurteen Celtic; Carrick Town 5-1 Boyle Celtic
U15: Group A: Section 1: Boyle Celtic 0-3 Gurteen Celtic; Arrow Harps 2-4 Merville United; Section 2: Strand Celtic 6-1 Carrick Town; Group B: Ballymote Celtic 2-5 Ballisodare United; Benbulben 2-4 Calry Bohs; Kilglass/Inishcrone 0-3 Dromahair; Strand Celtic 0-7 Yeats United; Group C: Section 1: St Johns 0-0 Strand Celtic
