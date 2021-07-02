Sligo Leitrim District Soccer League launch Super draw

Michael Doyle of CT Electric Finisklin Sligo presents the first prize of a €1,000 Dunnes Stores voucher to Robert Kennedy Treasurer SLDSL. Also pictured are, from left, Padraig Doyle Manager CT Electric, Joe Cleary Chairman SLDSL & Hughie Gallagher C T Electric

The Sligo Leitrim DSL are delighted to announce their Super Draw with a first prize of a €1,000 Dunnes Store Voucher sponsored by C T Electric Finisklin Sligo.

Tickets go on sale next week at €5 per line with lines per card. Clubs selling the tickets retain 50% so for every card filled the SLDSL receive €50 and the Club retains €50 the league will use all monies raised to assist with the development of Mac Sharry Park. Other prizes are as follows:

The lads at Westlife have most generously sponsored us with four tickets for their next concert.

Marian Pilgrimages Dublin have given 2 return Flights and Accommodation to Medjugorje

Artist Ed Benson has sponsored portraits of Jack Charlton and Mick McCarthy

Brendan Rogers has donated a signed Leicester City FC Football shirt.

Golf Fourball at Castle Dargan Golf Resort

Golf Fourball at Claremorris Golf Club.

Food Hamper.

6 Bottles of Red Wine

6 Bottles of White Wine.

This is a great opportunity for all clubs to support the league and also raise much needed funds without any outlay for their clubs. Anyone / Group club are most welcome to sell cards while raising funds for their respective areas. Please contact Noel M Kennedy on 0872586003 to order.

The ground works at Mac Sharry Park are well on schedule and should be completed by the end of the month. However, the league due to Covid have no income for the next year and having applied to all the local bodies have not received a euro of support.

The League are using bookapitch.com for all bookings of the new facility which will be opened from August 1, any club/group wishing to book and do so on line. It is compulsory for all users to have Public Liability Insurance. The grounds are open to all for booking and a link will be sent to each club for ease of access as well as been available on our Facebook page.

Some clubs have been afforded priority booking including the Sligo Leitrim District Youth League as it is hoped this will become the mecca for coaching and development of our young players.

The league is also hoping to hold a Celebrity Match at Mac Sharry Park on Friday September 10, in conjunction with the draw. President of the Football Association of Ireland Gerry McAnaney, Walter Holleran Football Association and Connacht Administrator Gerry Tully are all invited guests for the game and the official opening at 12 noon on Saturday September 11.

John Loftus and Robert Kennedy will select and manage their celebrity team and their opponents will be announced in the next week so watch this space.

Sligo Leitrim DSL Super Draw

1st Prize: €1,000 Dunnes Store voucher

2nd Prize: Four tickets to Next Westlife Concert

3rd Prize Return trip for two to Medjugorje Marian pilgrimages Dublin

4th Prize: Portrait of Jack Charlton by artist Ed Benson

5th Prize: Portrait of Mick McCarthy by artist Ed Benson

6th Prize: Autographed Leicester City Football jersey

7th Prize: Four Ball at Castle Dargan Golf Resort

8th Prize: Four Ball at Claremorris Golf Club

9th Prize: Food Hamper Value €100

10th Prize: Six Bottles Red Wine

11th Prize: Six Bottles White Wine

Line €5 each to assist League Grounds Projects and Clubs. Permit Granted by Superintendent An Garda Siochana Sligo to the SLDSL Secretary N M Kennedy. Draw will take place at the Ray Mac Sharry Complex on Friday September 10, 2021

Proceeds for Development of Mac Sharry Park and supporting our affiliates. Tickets printed by Printfix High Street Sligo.