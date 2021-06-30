Sligo Rovers sign former Republic of Ireland U19 captain Seamas Keogh

Fresh off their 4-0 victory over Bohemians last weekend, Sligo Rovers have signalled their intent to maintain their SSE Airtricity Premier Division challenge with the signing of former Republic of Ireland underage captain and Sligo native Seamas Keogh.

The former Benbulben FC player has signed from Southampton on a contract until the end of the 2022 season, having signed as a professional with the south coast Premier League side in 2019.

The 19-year-old is now stranger to the Showgrounds, having played with current first team squad members Niall Morahan from Leitrim Village, Mark Byrne, Darren Collins and Scott Lynch on the Rovers U15 squad and has been training with Rovers this month and should be available, pending international clearance, for this weekend’s match with Longford Town.

Speaking to the Sligo Rovers website, Seamas spoke of his delight at his return to the Bit O’Red colours: “I grew up going to The Showgrounds every week so to be able to say I’m a first-team player is a fantastic feeling and a dream come true. It brings a lot of pride to me and my family so I’m delighted. It’s a great group as you can see by the results.

Seamus Keogh signs on the dotted line with Sligo Rovers Pic: www.sligorovers.com

“Everyone has been very welcoming. Liam Buckley and the staff have been very good to me. It has made me feel like I’m back at home and made playing football again even better. For me, going into a group which is pushing to win every game and play in big competitions is fantastic. It is what every player wants.

“Southampton was brilliant. I gained massive experience being over there at such a young age and played with some brilliant players. I really enjoyed my time there. I’m back now and I’m here to focus every day in training to make myself and the team better.

“The lads I used to play with in the Under-15s, the likes of Niall Morahan, Mark Byrne, Darren Collins, Scott Lynch, are all in the first-team squad for a while. Jason Devaney has been part of the squad this year too.

“There’s some older and younger lads too who were above and below me. It’s good to see of course and it speaks a lot for the team we had back then. It shows Sligo Rovers and the area is producing good players.”