Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

WEDNESDAY JUNE 30
U14: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v St Johns; Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic; Gurteen Celtic v Ballisodare United; Group C: Section 1: Strand Celtic v St Johns; Section 2: Yeats United v Boyle Celtic; Carrick Town v Ballygawley Celtic (7.00)
U12: Group A: Benbulben v Carrick Town; Boyle Celtic v Merville United; Group B: Carrick Town v St Johns; Coolaney United v Real Tubber (7.00)
THURSDAY JULY 1
Girls U13: Group A: Calry Bohs v Yeats United; Ballymote Celtic v Benbulben; Ballisodare United v Manorhamilton Rangers; Group B: Carrick Town v Arrow Harps; Gurteen Celtic v Valley Rovers (7.00)
U16: Group A: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 7.00
U18: Section 1: Manorhamilton Rangers v Strand Celtic 7.00
FRIDAY JULY 2
U14: Group A: St Johns v Carrick Town; Group B: Real Tubber v Coolaney United (7.00)
U12: Group B: Carrick Town v Coolaney United 7.00
U13: Group B: Merville United v Valley Rovers 7.00
SATURDAY JULY 3
Girls U12: Section 2: Gurteen Celtic v St Johns 11.00; Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 4.00; Section 3: Carrick Blue v Ballisodare United 2.30
U17: Section 3: Carrick Town v Manorhamilton Rangers 12.30; Section 1: Calry Bohs v Real Tubber; Merville United v Strand Celtic (11.00)
Girls U12: Section 1: Ballymote Celtic v Real Tubber 12.00
Girls U18: Ballymote Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00; Manorhamilton Rangers v Real Tubber 2.00; Strand Celtic v Yeats United 4.00
U13: Group B: Ballisodare United v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Ballygawley Celtic v Yeats United 1.00; Calry Bohs v Benbulben 2.00; Strand Celtic v Boyle Celtic 5.30; Group A: Gurteen Celtic v Arrow Harps 11.00; Coolaney United v St Johns 4.00; Group C: Shield Final: Real Tubber v St Johns 1.00
U15: Group A: Section 2: Carrick Town v Strand Celtic 11.00; Group B: Yeats United v Carrick Town 11.00; Calry Bohs v Ballisodare United 12.30; Strand Celtic v Gurteen Celtic 4.00; Coolaney United v Benbulben 5.30
SUNDAY JULY 4
SIS Pitches Super League: All games 11.00
Group 1: Cartron Utd v Real Tubber; Carbury v Arrow Harps
Group 2: Aughanagh Celtic v MCR; Ballymote Celtic; Manorhamilton Rangers v Merville Utd
SIS Pitches Premier League: All games 11.00
Group 1: Dromahair v Benbulben
Group 2: Carrick Town v St John’s
MONDAY JULY 5
U17: Shield Semi-Final: Valley Rovers v Strand/ Merville 7.00
Girls U12: Section 3: Ballisodare United v Arrow Harps 7.00; Section 1: Calry Bohs v Yeats United 7.00
U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Coolaney United 7.00; Group C: Carrick Town v Strand Celtic 7.00
TUESDAY JULY 6
U17: Section 3: Arrow Harps v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.00
Girls U18: Real Tubber v Strand Celtic 7.00; Yeats United v Ballymote Celtic 7.00; Carrick Town v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.00
U18: Section 2: Boyle Celtic v Calry Bohs 7.00
WEDNESDAY JULY 7
Girls U15: Calry Bohs v St Johns 7.00; Manorhamilton Rangers v Strand Celtic 7.00
U15: Group A Cup Final: Gurteen Celtic v Merville United 7.00
U14: Group C: Section 1: St Johns v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.00
THURSDAY JULY 8
U15: Group A Shield Final: Arrow Harps v Boyle Celtic 7.00
U18: Section 1: Merville United v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.00
FRIDAY JULY 9
U18: Section 2: Calry Bohs v St Johns; Section 3: Valley Rovers v Arrow Harps (7.00)
RESULTS
SIS Pitches Super League Cup: Group 1: Real Tubber 5-1 Arrow Harps; Cartron Utd 1-1 Ballisodare Utd; Group 2: Strand Celtic 2-1 Merville Utd; Ballymote Celtic 2-1 Aughanagh Celtic; MCR 5-2 Manor Rangers
SIS Pitches Premier League Cup: Group 1: Benbulben 6-7 Calry Bohs; Dromahair 2-4 Glenview Stars; Group 2: Ballygawley Celtic 1-3 St John’s; Coolaney Utd 0-3 Kilglass Enniscrone
U17: Section 1: Strand Celtic 3-1 Calry Bohs; Section 2: Yeats United 1-2 St Johns; Valley Rovers 3-3 Gurteen Celtic; Section 3: Carrick Town 2-0 Arrow Harps
U13: Group A: St Johns 2-0 Manorhamilton Rangers; Coolaney United 0-3 Gurteen Celtic; Group B: Valley Rovers 4-1 Ballisodare United; Group C: Real Tubber 2-4 Strand Celtic; Group C: Boyle Celtic 1-1 Gurteen Celtic
Girls U12: Section 3: Arrow Harps 7-1 Carrick Blue
U18: Section 1: Strand Celtic 2-3 Merville United; Manorhamilton Rangers 2-2 Merville United; Section 3: Dromahair 1-4 Arrow Harps
Girls U15: Ballymote Celtic 2-5 Calry Bohs; Strand Celtic 3-0 Real Tubber; Arrow Harps 3-0 Valley Rovers; St Johns 0-7 Manorhamilton Rangers; Boyle Celtic 1-2 Yeats United; Carrick Town 2-0 Gurteen Celtic
U15: Group A: Boyle Celtic 0-3 Merville United; Section 2: Strand Celtic 2-0 St Johns; St Johns 3-1 Carrick Town; Group B: Carrick Town 2-3 Ballymote Celtic; Ballymote Celtic 3-0 Coolaney United
Girls U13: Group A: Benbulben 0-7 Manorhamilton Rangers; Calry Bohs 0-6 Ballisodare United; Yeats United 1-4 Ballymote Celtic; Group B: Valley Rovers 0-3 Arrow Harps; Real Tubber 4-0 Gurteen Celtic; Kilglass/Inishcrone 3-0 Carrick Town; Dromahair 1-9 Gurteen Celtic
U14: Group A: Strand Celtic 1-0 Ballisodare United; Gurteen Celtic 1-2 Manorhamilton Rangers; Group B: Ballymote Celtic 3-0 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Dromahair 3-1 Benbulben; Calry Bohs 3-0 Coolaney United; Carrick Town 3-1 Ballisodare United; Real Tubber 2-1 Merville United; Group C: Section 1: Strand Celtic 1-6 Manorhamilton Rangers; Section 2: Ballygawley Celtic 2-4 Yeats United; Carrick Town 0-7 Boyle Celtic
U12: Group A: Yeats United 1-2 Benbulben; Merville United 1-5 Arrow Harps; Calry Bohs 1-5 Boyle Celtic; Carrick Town 3-2 Manorhamilton Rangers; Group B: Ballymote Celtic 6-2 Ballisodare United; Gurteen Celtic 2-3 St Johns; Kilglass/Inishcrone 3-0 Coolaney United; Real Tubber 9-0 Carrick Town; Arrow Harps 0-3 Strand Celtic; Group C: Benbulben 3-3 St Johns; Carrick Town 8-1 Yeats United; Boyle Celtic 0-8 Calry Bohs; Kilglass/Inishcrone 0-5 Strand Celtic
U16: Group A: Boyle Celtic 0-9 Strand Celtic; Manorhamilton Rangers 1-7 Arrow Harps; Group B: St Johns 2-3 Real Tubber; Benbulben 1-3 Calry Bohs; Ballygawley Celtic 1-4 Gurteen Celtic
