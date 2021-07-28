Fixture changes due to Irish clubs being involved in Europe will affect Finn Harps

A number of fixture changes have been confirmed in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixtures between Bohemians and Finn Harps originally scheduled for Friday, July 30, at 8 pm and Sligo Rovers and Dundalk originally scheduled for Saturday, July 31, will take place on Monday, August 2, with both kick-off times of 3pm.

The kick-off time for the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture between Shamrock Rovers and St. Patrick’s Athletic for Friday, July 30, at Tallaght Stadium has been changed to 8 pm.

However, Monday games will be postponed if Bohemians or Dundalk progress from the UEFA Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round.

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture between Shamrock Rovers and Longford Town originally scheduled for Friday, July 6, at 8 pm for will take place on Sunday, August 8, with a kick-off time of 3pm.

If Bohemians and Dundalk progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League Third Qualifying Round then the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixtures between Waterford and Bohemians originally scheduled for Friday, August 8, and Dundalk and St. Patrick’s Athletic originally scheduled for Friday, August 8, will take place on Sunday, August 8, with both kick-off times of 3pm.

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture between Drogheda United and Shamrock Rovers originally scheduled for Friday, August 13, at 7:45 pm for will take place on Sunday, August 15, with a kick-off time of 3pm.

If Bohemians and Dundalk progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League Third Qualifying Round then the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixtures between Bohemians & Sligo Rovers and Derry City & Dundalk ties originally scheduled for Friday, August 13, at 7:45 pm will take place on Sunday, August 15, with both kick-off times of 3pm.