Premier Sports reveal exclusive live Premier League fixtures for August and September in Ireland

Premier Sports has today unveiled six exclusive live Premier League fixtures for August and September with the new 2021/2022 season approaching imminently.

The new Premier League officially gets underway in just under one months’ time and exclusive live 3pm Saturday fixtures will return to Premier Sports on August 14, as current Champions League holders welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge in what will be Patrick Vieira’s first league game as manager.

The following weekend sees Rafa Benitez and his Everton side travel to Elland Road with Leeds aiming to build on a hugely impressive Premier League season. The last league game Benitez played at Elland Road was a 2-0 win for his then Newcastle side in November 2016 as Newcastle were later promoted that season.

At the end of August, Premier Sports cameras will be broadcasting new boys Norwich City who host Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester side. The Canaries who are favourites for the drop this season have a nightmare start to the season facing Liverpool and Man City before Leicester play a visit to Carrow Road.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man United will be live twice in one month on Premier Sports beginning on September 11, when they face Newcastle and also on September 25, as Jack Grealish and Aston Villa make the trip to Old Trafford. The €85 million transfer of Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford this Summer will have Irish Manchester United fans excited at finally seeing him in a red shirt.

Sandwiched between these two games is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on September 18. Liverpool had a poor season by their high standards albeit still finishing in third place and qualifying for the Champions League, however Jurgen Klopp will be setting his sights this season on a second Premier League title in three seasons.

Full Premier Sports TV fixtures:

August 14: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

August 21: Leeds v Everton

August 28: Norwich v Leicester

September 11: Man Utd v Newcastle

September 18: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

September 25: Man Utd v Aston Villa

Premier Sports 1 and 2 are available in Ireland on Sky (channel numbers 412 and 429) via the ‘Sports Extra’ pack and also with a ‘Sports Extra’ Membership on NOW. For pricing information, please visit www.sky.com/ie/tv/sports or to sign up to the ‘Sports Extra’ Membership on NOW, visit www.nowtv.com/ie

Formed in 2009, Premier Sports is currently broadcasting in the Republic of Ireland since 2019 with live and exclusive rights to the Premier League, LaLigaTV, Scottish Cup and Premier Sports Cup, NHL, NASCAR and BoxNation. Premier Sports are currently broadcasting a number of high profile friendlies this Summer including Everton, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and AC Milan. New customers wishing to sign up to Premier Sports can do so via Sky.