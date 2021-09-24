Search

24/09/2021

Referees dispute sees Sligo Leitrim & District games cancelled this weekend

There will be no games in the Sligo District & District Soccer League this weekend after League officials informed clubs that a dispute with the Referees Society means that no games at all level will go ahead this weekend.

It is also expected that the dispute could see games in the Sligo Leitrim Youth Leagues could also fall victim to the dispute.

Sligo Leitrim & District League Secretary Noel Kennedy informed clubs on Friday: "Due to the current impasse within the Referees Society games WILL NOT go ahead this weekend. I attach fixtures for W/E 3rd Oct and the SLDSL are hoping that with positive intervention from within the referees committee and matters addressed in a satisfactory manner, this may allow us all get back to playing the game we love."

Earlier in the week, Mr Kennedy had written to clubs to inform them of "issues of matters imposed by the Referees Society on the local branch of our referees", adding "All games at every level may not go-ahead next weekend unless matters resolved in a prompt, efficient and fair manner. I will keep all clubs in the loop once we know."

The Sligo Champion reports that the cause of the issue is not known and while there has been a shortage of referees this year, the current impasse is a separate issue.

