21/09/2021

Sligo Leitrim & District League Fixtures & Results

FAI President Gerry McAnaney and Ray Mac Sharry officially open the new astro turf pitch at Mac Sharry Park in Sligo last Saturday

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 16

U17: Group B: Boyle Celtic v Carrick Town 6.45

Girls U15: Group B: Dromahair v Carrick Town 6.30 Astro Dromahair

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 25

U15: Group C: Dromahair v Dromore Villa 12.30

Connacht Cup U12: Carrick Town v Abbey United 11.00; Strand Celtic v Carrick Blue 11.00

Connacht Cup U14: Carrick Blue v Boyle Celtic 12.30; Carrick Town v Manorhamilton Rangers 2.00

U17: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Real Tubber 2.00

Girls U12: Group A: Yeats United v Manorhamilton Rangers 10.00; Ballymote Celtic v Carrick Town 11.00; Group C: Dromahair v Merville United 11.00; Benbulben v Carrick Town 12.30 McSharry Park

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 26

FAI Junior Centenary Cup:  Arrow Harps v MCR; Cartron Utd v Kilglass Inishscrone Utd; Coolaney Utd v Real Tubber (11.00); Strand Celtic v Ballinasloe Town; Dunmore Town v St John’s; Calry Bohs v Carbury; Manorhamilton Rangers v Moore Utd

Connacht Cup U14: Valley Rovers v St Johns 2.00

Kennedy Cup: Kilkenny v Sligo Leitrim 12.00

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 30

U17: Group B: Dromahair v Carrick Town 6.30

RESULTS

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic 1-2 Ballisodare Utd; MCR 3-2 Arrow Harps; Ballymote Celtic 0-10 Carbury; Cliffoney Celtic 2-1 Aughanagh Celtic; Manor Rangers 2-4 Cartron Utd; Merville Utd 2-3 Real Tubber

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair 3-5 Calry Bohs; Ballygawley Celtic 1-1 St John’s; Valley Rovers 2-1 Chaffpool Utd; Coolaney Utd 6-1 Carrick Town; Gurteen Celtic 3-3 Benbulben; Glenview Stars 1-1 Kilglass Enniscrone

Girls U15: Group B: Dromahair 2-3 Carrick Town 

U12: Group A: Carrick Town 4-0 Manorhamilton Rangers; Group B: Real Tubber 2-3 Carrick Town; Group C: Dromahair 7-6 Boyle Celtic 

U14: Group A: Ballymote Celtic 5-0 Manorhamilton Rangers; Arrow Harps 3-3 Carrick Town; Group B: Dromahair 0-3 Benbulben; Group C: Strand Celtic 5-3 Carrick Town 

U16: Group B: Ballymote Celtic 2-1 Carrick Town 

FAI Youth Centenary Cup: Letterkenny 3-0 Manorhamilton Rangers

Gaynor Cup: U13 Donegal 2-2 Sligo Leitrim; U15: Donegal 1-2 Sligo Leitrim

