WATCH: Irish stars Matt Doherty and Chiedozie Ogbene's stunning goals at the weekend
Republic of Ireland international players Matt Doherty and Chiedozie Ogbene netted crucial goals for their sides at the weekend.
Doherty scored Spurs' second goal in a 5-1 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday - Watch the goal below:
They've turned it around!— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 3, 2022
Matt Doherty dives in at the back post to head Harry Kane's cross into the back of the net and put Tottenham 2-1 up! pic.twitter.com/SFV93JH6K5
The in-form Chiedozie Ogbene scored a screamer for Rotherham United in the EFL Trophy final on Sunday. The flying forward scored his team's third goal which came in extra time to help them to a 4-2 victory in the Wembley final - Watch the outrageous Ogbene goal below:
SCREAMER FROM OGBENE!!— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 3, 2022
Rotherham take the lead in extra-time!
The Papa John’s Trophy final is from Wembley on Sky Football! pic.twitter.com/Wk04Njv0Jn
Pictured travelling to Milan from Ireland West Airport were, Castlerea sisters Jacquline Sheedy and Siobhan Mannion
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.