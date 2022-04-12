Sligo Leitrim Soccer Fixtures & Results

The Carrick Town Girls who won the U12 Group A Cup Final against Yeats Utd last week
TUESDAY APRIL 12
U13: Group A: Carrick Town v Boyle Celtic 6.30
U15: Group A: Cup semi final: Manorhamilton Rangers v St Johns 6.30
U13: Group C: Boyle Celtic v Carrick Town 6.30
FRIDAY APRIL 15
U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Boyle Celtic 6.30
SATURDAY APRIL 16
U15: Group B: Manorhamilton Rangers v Boyle Celtic 11.00; Group C: Strand Celtic v Dromahair 11.00; Dromore Villa v Carrick Blue 4.00
U18: Group A: Carrick Town v St Johns 4.00 Cleveragh
U17: Group B: Boyle Celtic v Dromahair 4.00
U16: Group B: Cup semifinal: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Carrick Town 2.00
SUNDAY APRIL 17
U14: Group C: Shield final: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00 Ballisodare
U15: Group C: Yeats United v Carrick Town 4.00
Girls U15: Group B: Shield final: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 3.30 Ballisodare
MONDAY APRIL 18
U13: Group A: Carrick Town v Benbulben 2.00
U14: Group B: Shield: Carrick Town v Dromahair 3.30
U12: Group B: Shield final: Ballymote Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00 McSharry park
TUESDAY APRIL 19
FAI Girls U17 Cup: Yeats United v Manorhamilton Rangers 6.30
WEDNESDAY APRIL 20
U15: Group B: Ballymote Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 6.30
Girls U15: Group A: St Johns v Manorhamilton Rangers 6.30
THURSDAY APRIL 21
U18: Group A: Arrow Harps v Manorhamilton Rangers 6.30
FRIDAY APRIL 22
U18: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Strand Celtic 6.30
SUNDAY APRIL 24
Glasshouse Hotel Cup: Quarter-Final: Real Tubber v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00
Frank Kennedy Cup: Coolaney Utd v Carrick Town 11.00
RESULTS
Frank Kennedy Cup: Carrick Town 4-3 Dromahair
U14: Group B: Carrick Town 3-0 Coolaney United
U12: Group A: Boyle Celtic 3-0 Manorhamilton Rangers; Group B: Shield semi final: Carrick Town 7-2 Real Tubber; Group C: Cup final: Dromahair 3-6 Ballisodare United
Girls U12: Group A: Cup final: Carrick Town 2-1 Yeats United
U15: Group A: Shield semi final: Ballisodare United 6-1 Carrick Town; Group B: Manorhamilton Rangers 5-5 Coolaney United; Group C: Dromahair 4-0 Dromore Villa; Carrick Blue 3-0 Carrick Town
U13: Group B: Shield: Calry Bohs 3-2 Carrick Town; Group C: Carrick Town 1-2 Coolaney United
Girls U18: Cup final: Manorhamilton Rangers 4-0 Calry Bohs
