Search

12 Apr 2022

Sligo Leitrim Soccer Fixtures & Results

Sligo Leitrim Soccer Fixtures & Results

The Carrick Town Girls who won the U12 Group A Cup Final against Yeats Utd last week

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

12 Apr 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

TUESDAY APRIL 12

U13: Group A: Carrick Town v Boyle Celtic 6.30

U15: Group A: Cup semi final: Manorhamilton Rangers v St Johns 6.30

U13: Group C: Boyle Celtic v Carrick Town 6.30

Sports First Aid course planned by Leitrim Sports Partnership this month

FRIDAY APRIL 15

U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Boyle Celtic 6.30

SATURDAY APRIL 16

U15: Group B: Manorhamilton Rangers v Boyle Celtic 11.00; Group C: Strand Celtic v Dromahair 11.00; Dromore Villa v Carrick Blue 4.00

U18: Group A: Carrick Town v St Johns 4.00 Cleveragh

U17: Group B: Boyle Celtic v Dromahair 4.00

U16: Group B: Cup semifinal: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Carrick Town 2.00

SUNDAY APRIL 17

U14: Group C: Shield final: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00 Ballisodare

U15: Group C: Yeats United v Carrick Town 4.00

Girls U15: Group B: Shield final: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 3.30 Ballisodare

MONDAY APRIL 18

U13: Group A: Carrick Town v Benbulben 2.00

U14: Group B: Shield: Carrick Town v Dromahair 3.30

U12: Group B: Shield final: Ballymote Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00 McSharry park

TUESDAY APRIL 19

FAI Girls U17 Cup: Yeats United v Manorhamilton Rangers 6.30

Republic of Ireland and Spurs' Matt Doherty ruled out for rest of season

WEDNESDAY APRIL 20

U15: Group B: Ballymote Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers  6.30

Girls U15: Group A: St Johns v Manorhamilton Rangers  6.30

THURSDAY APRIL 21

U18: Group A: Arrow Harps v Manorhamilton Rangers  6.30

FRIDAY APRIL 22

U18: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Strand Celtic 6.30

SUNDAY APRIL 24

Glasshouse Hotel Cup: Quarter-Final: Real Tubber v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00

Frank Kennedy Cup: Coolaney Utd v Carrick Town 11.00

Blackpool winger declares for the Republic of Ireland

RESULTS

Frank Kennedy Cup: Carrick Town 4-3 Dromahair

U14: Group B: Carrick Town 3-0 Coolaney United 

U12: Group A: Boyle Celtic 3-0 Manorhamilton Rangers; Group B: Shield semi final: Carrick Town 7-2 Real Tubber; Group C: Cup final: Dromahair 3-6 Ballisodare United 

Girls U12: Group A: Cup final: Carrick Town 2-1 Yeats United 

U15: Group A: Shield semi final: Ballisodare United 6-1 Carrick Town; Group B: Manorhamilton Rangers 5-5 Coolaney United; Group C: Dromahair 4-0 Dromore Villa; Carrick Blue 3-0 Carrick Town 

U13: Group B: Shield: Calry Bohs 3-2 Carrick Town; Group C: Carrick Town 1-2 Coolaney United 

Girls U18: Cup final: Manorhamilton Rangers 4-0 Calry Bohs

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.The g

Stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village

Newsletter LeitrimObserver

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.
The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hallway with feature staircase.
Off the hallway is a bright sitting room with fireplace. The hallway leads into the open plan fitted kitchen / dining room with island. A snug area with feature fireplace and stove is located just off the kitchen.



Also accessed off the kitchen area is a playroom / office area, utility room with shower room and access to integral garage.
The second floor comprises of the master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and luxury ensuite with shower and jet bath.
A further three spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the main bathroom.
The third floor comprises of a large bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.




Patrick Convey of the selling Agents iamsold commented “It is an exceptional example of an architecturally designed and energy efficient B2 rated home which is finished to a high standard turn key finish throughout.
“We have no doubt that this will be one of the finest properties to come to the market in Co. Leitrim and indeed the North West this year.
“This bright and spacious property has all the extras and is the work from home dream. The location is c. 20 minutes to Carrick-on -Shannon and 25 minutes to Sligo.”



The property has triple glazed windows fitted and is heated by oil fired central hearing with a heat recovery ventilation system.
Externally the property benefits from a large modern workshop unit with concrete yard.
The stone gate piers and entrance walls at the main road ensures a grand entrance to this fine property.
For more details please contact www.iamsold.ie on 01 244 0000.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media