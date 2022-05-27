Search

27 May 2022

Who were the most recent Irish players to win the Champions League?

Ireland shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher will be on the bench for Liverpool in this weekend's final and the 23-year-old was the last Irish player to win the competition in 2019. PIC: Sportsfile

Tom Byrne

27 May 2022 3:27 PM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

It is UEFA Champions League final weekend! Liverpool take on Real Madrid in Saturday's decider in Paris. Check out the full preview below.

Liverpool v Real Madrid: Preview, time, team news, TV schedule and everything you need to know

Here are some of the most recent Irish players to lift the European Cup:

Caoimhin Kelleher

Republic of Ireland shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher will be on the bench for the Reds on Saturday and the 23-year-old was the last Irish player to win the competition in 2019. The Corkonian goalkeeper didn't feature on Liverpool's bench against Spurs in Madrid three years ago but it was Kelleher's first medal in professional football.

John O'Shea

Waterford defender John O'Shea won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008. O'Shea was on the bench for the Red Devils in Moscow when they overcame Chelsea 6-5 on penalties. The Republic of Ireland stalwart earned 117 caps for his country.

Steve Finnan

17 years ago this week, former Irish defender Steve Finnan was part of the Liverpool team that produced the greatest Champions League final comeback of all time. Rafa Benitez's side came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to defeat the Rossoneri on penalties in Turkey. Finnan came off at half time in the final that is dubbed the Miracle of Istanbul.

On This Day: The greatest Champions League final comeback of all time

