Search

07 Jun 2022

Ireland v Ukraine: Opposition Watch

Ireland v Ukraine: Opposition Watch

PIC: Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko.

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

07 Jun 2022 3:31 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

The Republic of Ireland will look to bounce back from Saturday's away defeat to Armenia when they welcome Ukraine to the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting between the two countries in a senior international football match.

Ireland v Ukraine: Preview, team news, time, TV schedule and everything you need to know

Here we will have a look at Wednesday's opposition:

Ukraine, who are ranked 27th in the world, go into the fixture on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Wales in the World Cup playoff final last weekend. Oleksandr Petrakov's side won't be at the World Cup in Qatar this year but they will try their utmost to have a solid UEFA Nations League campaign for the Ukrainian people who are suffering from Russia's invasion of their country.

SQUAD

Ukraine's squad includes a number of players that play in the top European divisions, including the Premier League. Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko, West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko and Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko are a few of the familiar names in an impressive Ukrainian lineup. Atalanta's Ruslan Malinovskyi, Dynamo Kyiv's Viktor Tsygankov and Benfica's Roman Yaremchuk are also key players to keep an eye on at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday night.

LAST MAJOR APPEARANCE

Ukraine had their best European Championship finish at their last major appearance in 2020. Andriy Shevchenko was the man in charge of the national team that defeated Sweden and North Macedonia before they lost to England in the quarter-final.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media