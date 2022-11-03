Search

03 Nov 2022

Muireann Devaney nominated for two awards as she faces into Evoke.ie Women's Cup Final on Sunday

Muireann Devaney nominated for two awards as she faces into Evoke.ie Women's Cup Final on Sunday

Muireann Devaney (left) pictured with Athlone Town manager Tommy Hewitt & teammates Maddison Gibson, Jessica Hennessy & Laurie Ryan at the EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Final media event Picture Sportsfile

Reporter:

John Connolly

03 Nov 2022 12:57 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

As she faces into next Sunday's Evoke.ie Women's FAI Cup Final against Shelbourne, Muireann Devaney's rising stock in Women's soccer was confirmed this week as the Manorhamilton woman has been nominated for two prestigious awards including the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Young Player of the Year award.

Devaney's Gaelic games commitments for 2022 ended last Monday with Glencar Manorhamilton's defeat at the hands of Mayo champions Burrishoole in the Connacht LGFA Senior Club Championship but the Athlone Town midfielder is chasing national honours on Sunday in the Evokie.ie Women's National Cup Final in Dublin's Tallaght Stadium.

Brave Glencar Manorhamilton fall just short against Burrishoole

BURRISHOOLE 0-14 GLENCAR MANORHAMILTON 2-5

Devaney received a major boost with the news that she had been nominated for the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Young Player of the Year award along with Shelbourne's Jessie Stapleton and Sligo Rovers' Emma Doherty with the winner to be announced on November 24.

Muireann's Athlone Town teammate Emily Corbett has been nominated for the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Year alongside Peamount Utd's Aine O'Gorman and Wexford Youths Ellen Molloy.

Muireann was also nominated for the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month award for October along with Shelbourne trio Leah Doyle, Alex Kavanagh and Jessie Stapletown as well as DLR Waves' Kate Mooney and Peamount United's Aine O'Gorman. 

Muireann and her Athlone Town teammates take on newly crowned SSE Airtricity Women's National League champions Shelbourne who pipped Athlone to the title last Saturday when they defeated Wexford Youths to stay two points ahead of Athlone who beat Bohemians to claim second spot.

The form guide this year has seen Athlone and Shelbourne share victories with each other with the Dublin side winning 2-0 in Athlone last March but the midlanders reversed that result in September, winning 2-0 and after finishing second in the League, Athlone will feel they can shock the favourites in Sunday's Final.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media