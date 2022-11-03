Muireann Devaney nominated for two awards as she faces into Evoke.ie Women's Cup Final on Sunday

As she faces into next Sunday's Evoke.ie Women's FAI Cup Final against Shelbourne, Muireann Devaney's rising stock in Women's soccer was confirmed this week as the Manorhamilton woman has been nominated for two prestigious awards including the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Young Player of the Year award.

Devaney's Gaelic games commitments for 2022 ended last Monday with Glencar Manorhamilton's defeat at the hands of Mayo champions Burrishoole in the Connacht LGFA Senior Club Championship but the Athlone Town midfielder is chasing national honours on Sunday in the Evokie.ie Women's National Cup Final in Dublin's Tallaght Stadium.

Devaney received a major boost with the news that she had been nominated for the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Young Player of the Year award along with Shelbourne's Jessie Stapleton and Sligo Rovers' Emma Doherty with the winner to be announced on November 24.

Muireann's Athlone Town teammate Emily Corbett has been nominated for the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Year alongside Peamount Utd's Aine O'Gorman and Wexford Youths Ellen Molloy.

Muireann was also nominated for the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month award for October along with Shelbourne trio Leah Doyle, Alex Kavanagh and Jessie Stapletown as well as DLR Waves' Kate Mooney and Peamount United's Aine O'Gorman.

Congrats to the nominees for the @sseairtricity #WNL for October 2022



Who would be your top choice? pic.twitter.com/MFWtPLI6ln — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) November 3, 2022

Muireann and her Athlone Town teammates take on newly crowned SSE Airtricity Women's National League champions Shelbourne who pipped Athlone to the title last Saturday when they defeated Wexford Youths to stay two points ahead of Athlone who beat Bohemians to claim second spot.

The form guide this year has seen Athlone and Shelbourne share victories with each other with the Dublin side winning 2-0 in Athlone last March but the midlanders reversed that result in September, winning 2-0 and after finishing second in the League, Athlone will feel they can shock the favourites in Sunday's Final.