Brave Glencar Manorhamilton fall just short against Burrishoole

The gallant effort of Glencar Manorhamilton to reach their second successive Connacht LGFA Senior Club Final came up just short in Newport on Monday afternoon.

The Leitrim champions were within reach of victory all through the contest and took the lead in the third quarter but a determined home side did just enough in the closing stages to win the game.

The visitors were well served by fine performers all over the pitch, particularly goalkeeper Michelle McNulty, centre back Rebecca Rooney, wing-forward Muireann Devaney and full-forward Leah Fox.

The Mayo champions were backed by a large and vocal home crowd and managed by former inter-county star Colm McManamon. In truth, the home side missed a number of goal chances thanks to poor finishing and excellent saves from McNulty. That left them vulnerable to a late Glencar Manor goal and it took all their renowned resilience to hold out.

Former Mayo stars Clodagh McManamon and her twin sister Ciara were outstanding at the back for Burrishoole, their sister Feena outrageously dangerous in attack, while the Baynes sisters, Sarah and Rachel, never took a backward step.

Lucy Wallace was tigerish on the wing while Aisling McNulty defied logic at times with some of her drive and determination.

The home side started well and would have been well on the way to victory if a fine Michelle McNulty save hadn’t denied Feena McManamon the opening goal early on. Rachel Baynes saw a goal shot come back off the post in the ninth minute and Ann Sheridan’s effort was scrambled away just before half time.

Glencar Manorhamilton kept in touch thanks to the excellence of free taker Muireann Devaney and the hosts were just narrowly in front at the break, 0-7 to 0-5.

Both sides had goal chances early in the new half. Rachel Baynes saw her shot brilliantly saved by visiting goalkeeper McNulty before the guests swept downfield for impressive full-forward Leah Fox to send a scorcher into the roof of the net.

That put the Leitrim women in front for the first time and Burrishoole were being tested to the limit. They responded brilliantly. Feena McManamon hit the post with a goal chance and Sarah Baynes was also denied by the frame of the goal, but Glencar Manorhamilton were equally dangerous at the other end; it required a fine save from Caroline McGing to deny Fox another goal.

Gradually, Burrishoole began to exert dominance around the middle with Jennifer Cawley growing into the game as Ava Kelly, Leona Ryder, full-forward Clodagh McManamon and Aisling Doherty became more and more prominent.

Wallace levelled the scores at the end of the third quarter and then, Maria Cannon stepped into history. She landed two nerve-jangling frees before kicking a stunner from 35 yards to send a roar echoing across the bay.

Moments later, Glencar Manorhamilton’s excellent centre-half-back Rebecca Rooney was somewhat harshly sin-binned but that didn’t deter the guests and when Fox was brought down in the goalmouth after 54 minutes a penalty was rightly awarded.

Fox buried it and the sides were level with five minutes left. That’s when the noise levels reached new heights and points from Cannon and her captain Sarah Baynes put two between them going down the pipe.

However, Glencar Manor poured forward looking for a goal and it required a brilliant intervention from Ciara McManamon to deny Devaney a glorious opportunity. Burrishoole survived and when Cannon put three between them in injury time the home crowd began to look forward to the Connacht final.

BURRISHOOLE

Scorers: M Cannon 0-7, 5f; R Baynes & F McManamon 0-2 each; L Wallace, Clodagh McManamon, S Baynes 0-1 each

Team: Caroline McManamon; A Doherty, Ciara McManamon, L Ryder; L Wallace, Clodagh McManamon, A Sheridan; S Baynes, J Cawley; R Baynes, A Kelly, A McNulty; M Cannon, Clodagh McManamon, F McManamon. Subs; N Nevin for Sheridan, G McManamon for Kelly, A McDonnell for Doherty

GLENCAR MANORHAMILTON

Scorers: Muireann Devaney 1-4, 1 pen, 4f; Leah Fox 1-0; Annette Ferguson 0-1

Team: Michelle McNulty; Clare Cullen, Mary Alice Maguire, Lauren Devaney; Annette Ferguson, Rebecca Rooney, Karen Connolly; Anna Devaney, Aoife Gilmartin; Muireann Devaney, Eadaoin Clancy, Roisin Rooney, Rebecca Conlon, Leah Fox, Gemma Tiffoney. Subs: Orlaith Kelly for Ferguson, Chloe Rooney for Tiffoney, Emma McGloin for R Rooney, Mairead Clancy for Connolly

Referee: S Curley (Galway)