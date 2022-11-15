IN PICTURES: World Cup-bound Ireland defeat Morocco in friendly encounter

The Republic of Ireland senior women's team had their first outing since last month's historic playoff win over Scotland which confirmed their place in next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
The Girls in Green defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international friendly which was played in Marbella, Spain on Monday. Goals from Megan Campbell, Katie McCabe, Louise Quinn and Kyra Carusa secured a comfortable victory for Vera Pauw's side.
Recap on the action shots from the friendly encounter by using the '>' ARROW at the top of the article!
