OFFICIAL: Ireland submits preliminary bid to host Euro 2028
Ireland along with England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have submitted a preliminary bid dossier to host Euro 2028 - a key moment in UEFA’s campaign process.
A statement, released by the FAI, said: "The bid sets out our clear and compelling vision for UEFA EURO 2028: ‘Football for all. Football for good. Football for the future’.
"Key to this vision is a commitment to diversity, social purpose and innovation in delivering an outstanding UEFA EURO 2028 that will create unforgettable memories in sold-out, iconic stadia in famous sporting cities known throughout the world.
"We are delighted that Government Partners of Ireland, the UK, Scotland, Wales, and officials in Northern Ireland, support this bid. Together, we believe we can deliver a world-class tournament, and that hosting UEFA EURO 2028 will achieve a strong and sustainable legacy for football and wider society, helping to drive economic growth in local communities.
"Working with UEFA, our plan is to host a tournament that will be a catalyst for transformational grassroots football development – with a promise to share legacy initiatives with European National Associations to accelerate growth across the continent.
"Ireland and the UK’s track record of hosting successful major sporting events over many decades means we have the expertise and experience to take this world-class tournament to new heights.
"Our compact plan and pioneering, multi-partner collaboration can usher in a new era for the EURO. Through the latest digital and marketing innovations, we will help UEFA and its partners engage new audiences and the world’s youth to extend the impact and reach of the tournament further than ever before.
"Our stadia concept includes a proposed shortlist of 14 venues in famous sporting cities known throughout the world, including destinations that are home to clubs and sporting organisations with great history and heritage. The plan ensures that all our proposed cities and stadia are connected by direct, quick and sustainable travel links and accommodation that will provide an unrivalled experience for teams and fans."
The proposed shortlisted cities and stadia are:
Birmingham - Villa Park
Liverpool - Everton Stadium
London - London Stadium
London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
London - Wembley Stadium
Manchester - City of Manchester Stadium
Newcastle - St James' Park
Sunderland - Stadium of Light
Trafford - Old Trafford
Dublin - Dublin Arena
Dublin - Croke Park
Belfast - Casement Park Stadium
Glasgow - Hampden Park
Cardiff - National Stadium of Wales
Consultations with cities and stadia will continue into next year with a final list of 10 stadia to be submitted to UEFA in April 2023.
CO-SIGNED BY FOOTBALL ASSOCIATIONS OF IRELAND, ENGLAND, NORTHERN IRELAND, SCOTLAND AND WALES.
