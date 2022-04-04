Vacancy | A Part-time Traveller Men’s Worker with the Primary Healthcare Project with Travellers

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.

The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hallway with feature staircase.

Off the hallway is a bright sitting room with fireplace. The hallway leads into the open plan fitted kitchen / dining room with island. A snug area with feature fireplace and stove is located just off the kitchen.



Also accessed off the kitchen area is a playroom / office area, utility room with shower room and access to integral garage.

The second floor comprises of the master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and luxury ensuite with shower and jet bath.

A further three spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the main bathroom.

The third floor comprises of a large bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.



Patrick Convey of the selling Agents iamsold commented “It is an exceptional example of an architecturally designed and energy efficient B2 rated home which is finished to a high standard turn key finish throughout.

“We have no doubt that this will be one of the finest properties to come to the market in Co. Leitrim and indeed the North West this year.

“This bright and spacious property has all the extras and is the work from home dream. The location is c. 20 minutes to Carrick-on -Shannon and 25 minutes to Sligo.”



The property has triple glazed windows fitted and is heated by oil fired central hearing with a heat recovery ventilation system.

Externally the property benefits from a large modern workshop unit with concrete yard.

The stone gate piers and entrance walls at the main road ensures a grand entrance to this fine property.

For more details please contact www.iamsold.ie on 01 244 0000.