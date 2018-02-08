Handball
Mixed luck for Scollans as Drumshanbo dominate Primary Schools Finals
Competitors from all three schools who took part in the Leitrim Cumann na mBunscol Handball Finals
The Connacht 40x20 Junior Championship is up and running with first round games played at the weekend.
Brothers Aaron and Jarlath Scollan (Fenagh) faced Sligo opposition in the Junior B and Junior C quarter finals which were played in Drumshanbo.
Aaron Scollan
In Junior C Aaron took on Eddie O'Connor (Collooney) but was defeated on a score line of 21-3, 21-4.
In Junior B, Jarlath's opposition was Stanley Harte (Collooney), where the Leitrim player carved out a tough victory, with the game going right down to the wire. In a very entertaining game which was played at a very high intensity Jarlath won on a score line of 21-19, 13-21, 21-19.
He now meets Galway's James Dempsey in the semi-final this Sunday in Drumshanbo at 2pm.
Jarlath Scollan
Leitrim Cumann na mBunscol Finals: Leitrim Cumann na mBunscol was held in Drumshanbo Handball Club on Sunday last with pupils from Scoil Mhuire Carrick on Shannon; Gaelscoil Chluainin Manorhamilton & St Patrick’s Drumshanbo taking part.
The winners go forward to the Connacht Finals.
Boys U11 Singles: Daire McCabe St Patrick’s Drumshanbo
Boys U11 Doubles: Sean Nolan and Senan McGowan Drumshanbo
Girls U13 Singles: Aoife Nolan St Patrick’s Drumshanbo.
Girls U13 Doubles: Hanna Smith & Lasairione Scarff Gaelscoil Chluainin
Boys U13 singles: Aidan Dowler St Patrick’s Drumshanbo.
Boys U13 Doubles: Thomas McKeon and Conor McLoughlin St Patrick’s Drumshanbo
Competitors in the Leitrim Primary Schools Handball Finals
