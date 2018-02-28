Get the inside scoop on Cheltenham - in Athlone!

The countdown is on to one of the world’s most exciting race meetings, The Cheltenham Festival 2018.

In preparation for the 2018 Festival, Colm Quinn BMW will again host an evening with the experts on Tuesday March 6, in their Athlone Showroom. Here you can immerse yourself in knowledge and information from our panel of experts just in time for the Festival that lies ahead, and indeed a few tips to boot.

The night promises to be a mix of business and pleasure with tips, form, fun and banter all on offer, in the relaxed informal surroundings created for the evening.

The Cheltenham Festival is tantamount to ecstasy for the thousands of Irish racegoers that will cross the Irish sea this March. The nation will yet again be immersed in horse racing fever with racing fans and gamblers preparing for another spectacle.

Of the 200,000+ race-goers from all over the world, over 50,000 attendees through the gates at Prestbury Park will travel from Ireland. From the opening race showcasing the upcoming talent right through to the Gold Cup itself, there really is something for everyone to enjoy.

From March 13-16 there will be 28 races across the festival and over €4.5 million in prize money up for grabs. Ireland has had a long and industrious relationship with The Cheltenham Festival, with the best National Hunt horses going head to head. Cheltenham 2017 was a bumper year with Ireland creating history with 19 Festival winners. 2017 also saw Gordon Elliott named leading trainer for the festival with a total of 6 last year.

With the help of the MC on the night, Michael Duignan, RTE Pundit & Racing Enthusiast, the panel of racing experts including Kate Harrington of Jessica Harrington Racing, Gordon Elliott (Trainer), Noel Meade (Trainer) David Jennings (The Racing Post) Andrew Lynch (Jockey & Trainer) and Donagh Meyler (Jockey) will share their knowledge & expertise with all in attendance.

This is a free event. A dedicated raffle will be held on the night with all proceeds going to the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund. To book your place email marketing@colmquinnnbmw.ie or call 090 64 65 888

Doors at 7.30pm; Under Starters Orders at 8pm