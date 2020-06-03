Vote for Leitrim's Dream Team 2000-2020

While we have been starved of on-field action owing to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, Leitrim GAA aficionados sat down over the past fortnight to diligently select what they consider to be ‘Leitrim's Dream GAA Gaelic Football Team 2000 - 2020’, in association with Leitrim GAA.

And from the huge volume of entries we received in the post and via email, today we can reveal the shortlist of 45 players - three players for each of the 15 positions - for Leitrim’s Dream Team 2000 - 2020.



The format to determine the selection of the Leitrim Dream Team 2000 - 2020, in association with Leitrim GAA, will see readers vote via the coupon below.

You should vote for one player in each position by ticking the box beside their name. Online polls will also be conducted. The winner in each position will be the player that receives the most combined (online poll and print coupon) votes. The closing date for voting will be Friday, June 12 at 5pm.



The identity of Leitrim's Dream GAA Gaelic Football Team 2000 - 2020 will be unveiled in the Leitrim Observer on Wednesday, June 17.



While provincial championship success at Senior level has eluded us, there were some very exciting days in the mid to late noughties as Galway and Mayo had to be at their best to see off the Leitrim challenge.



Excitement abounded on various New York occasions while silverware did arrive with successive Connacht FBD SFL titles in 2013 and 2014, Connacht U21 Final appearance in 2014, while the Minors took the Connacht MFL title in 2014.

Nine clubs - Aughavas, Allen Gaels, St Mary's Kiltoghert, Annaduff, Kiltubrid, Mohill, Glencar/Manorhamilton, Melvin Gaels, Aughawillan and Mohill have savoured Leitrim Senior Football Championship success in the new Millennium and many exceptional players have starred with club and county.



Any player that lined out with club or county at any stage between 2000 and 2020 was eligible for nomination, and now, it is over to you, our Dream Team selectors to vote on who should make the first fifteen!

Completed coupons are to be returned by post to Leitrim Dream Team 2000 - 2020, Leitrim Observer, Unit 7, The Courtyard, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim or by email to editor@leitrimobserver.ie with Dream Team in the subject line.

So get voting and remember the closing date for receipt of the coupons is Friday, June 12 at 5pm.