GAA set to launch Covid-19 club education programme

The GAA is set to launch a ‘Covid-19 Club Education Programme’.

It follows the publication of the “Guidelines for Safe Return to Gaelic Games” document late last week,

The programme will centre on an eLearning module, which is currently being finalised, and will be accompanied by a host of optional resources such as live webinars and specifically designed educational resources on learning.gaa.ie.

Guidelines and information for all of the key stakeholders such a club officers, Covid-19 supervisors, players, team personnel and parent/guardians will be included across the programme.

Key return to play protocols such as the ‘Health Questionnaire’, which will be available in an online/digital format, will be outlined in more detail.

In addition, the programme will focus on:

(1) Facilities readiness

(2) The role of the Covid Supervisor

(3) protocols for participation

(4) The Gaelic Games Roadmap document.

Clubs will be contacted in the coming days with full details and launch dates for the programme.