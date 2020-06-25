Phase 3 roadmap protocols released for all Irish golf clubs

Phase 3 of the government's roadmap to reopening society is expected to commence next Monday, June 29 and the GUI and ILGU have published new guidelines for golf clubs to come into effect from that date.

The big changes to current arrangement will be:

- Four-balls allowed at 10 minute intervals

- Competition golf & visitors permitted

- Restaurants and Bars operating as Restaurants may open under strict guidelines

- Travel restrictions lifted

Golf's Protocol, in Phase 3, has been relaxed considerably to permit clubs to include four-balls on their timesheets at 10-minute intervals. Competitions are now permitted, both closed and open with visitors allowed to pay green fees and compete in open competitions.

These measures were approved this week by the Return to Sport Expert Group.

Restaurants and bars (operating as restaurants) may also re-open under strict guidelines. Guidance from Failte Ireland is available pertaining to Restaurants/Cafes and Bars and how they should operate.

The Protocol sets out the basis on which golf can be played in a safe manner, during Phase 3 of the Government's Roadmap. Golfers are expected to observe the underlying public health guidance, set out at: www.hse.ie/coronavirus/ and www.gov.ie​. These rules are subject to change and golfers are asked to check www.golfnet.ie​ regularly for updates.

As we enter Phase 3 of the phased re-introduction of golf, there remains a major responsibility on golf clubs and golfers to ensure that our sport is conducted in a safe and responsible manner.

Full adherence to the provisions of this Protocol is absolutely essential. Golf was in the very privileged position to have been allowed to resume in Phase 1 and this return was based on the sport being able to demonstrate to government that it can take place in a safe, socially distant manner.

The high level of compliance shown thus far is a credit to the sport, but these efforts must be redoubled as clubs begin competitions and welcome visitors for the first time in a number of months.

The ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency remains our primary concern and overriding priority. The Unions acknowledge the tremendous efforts of all frontline workers which has allowed golf and society in general to consider this gradual return to normal life.