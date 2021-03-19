SOCCER
Revealed: SSE Airtricity League 2021 - predictions for the new season from leading national journalists
Shamrock Rovers backed by all 13 to win the Premier Division, but who will win the FAI Cup, who will be relegated and who will win Division One?
The SSE Airtricity League kick-offs on Friday, March 19 - and League of Ireland fans can't wait for the action to resume.
Here are the predictions of some keen followers of the league.
All have predicted that Shamrock Rovers will win the Premier Division title, but who will be the runners-up? Will Finn Harps stay up? Who will win the FAI Cup? Who will be crowned champions of Division One. The predictions are listed below. Enjoy! By the way, come the end of the season it will be interesting to see if anyone gets it all bang on.
2021 SSE Airtricity League Predictions
Paul Lennon
Soccer Correspondent, The Irish Star
2021 Premier Division Prediction
1. Shamrock Rovers
2. Dundalk
3. Sligo Rovers
4. Bohemians
5. St Patrick’s Athletic
6. Derry City
7. Waterford United
8. Finn Harps
9. Drogheda Utd
10. Longford Town
2021 FAI Cup winners: Sligo Rovers
Player to watch out for: Dawson Devoy (Bohemians)
Division One winners: Cork City
**
Emmet Malone
Soccer Correspondent, The Irish Times
2021 Premier Division Prediction
1. Shamrock Rovers
2. Dundalk
3. Bohemians
4. Sligo Rovers
5. St. Pat’s Athletic
6. Derry City
7. Waterford
8. Finn Harps
9. Drogheda Utd
10. Longford Town
2021 FAI Cup winners: Bohs
Players to watch out for: Chris McCann (Shamrock Rovers), Ryan Shanley/Tunde Olowabi (Finn Harps), Joe Hodge (Derry City)
Division One winners: Galway United
**
Paul Buttner
National freelance soccer reporter
2021 Premier Division Prediction
1. Shamrock Rovers
2. Dundalk
3. St Patrick's Athletic
4. Bohemians
5. Sligo Rovers
6. Derry City
7. Drogheda United
8. Finn Harps
9. Longford Town
10. Waterford
2021 FAI Cup winners: Shamrock Rovers
Player to watch out for: Danny Mandroiu
Division One winners: Shelbourne
**
Owen Cowzer
Football Correspondent, Irish Sun
2021 Premier Division Prediction
1. Shamrock Rovers
2. Sligo Rovers
3. Dundalk
4. Bohemians
5. St Patrick's Athletic
6. Derry City
7. Drogheda United
8. Finn Harps
9. Longford Town
10. Waterford
2021 FAI Cup winners: St Patrick's Athletic
Player to watch out for: Thomas Oluwa (Bohemians)
Division One winners: Shelbourne
**
Dave Donnelly
Senior Reporter, extratime.com
2021 Premier Division Prediction
1. Shamrock Rovers
2. Bohemians
3. Sligo Rovers
4. Dundalk
5. St Patrick's Athletic
6. Derry City
7. Finn Harps
8. Drogheda United
9. Longford Town
10. Waterford
2021 FAI Cup winners: Bohemians
Players to watch out for: Johnny Kenny (Sligo Rovers) / David Odumosu (Drogheda United)
Division One winners: Galway United
**
Adrian Eames
RTE Sport
2021 Premier Division Prediction
1. Shamrock Rovers
2. Bohemians
3. St. Patrick’s Athletic
4. Dundalk
5. Sligo Rovers
6. Derry City
7. Finn Harps
8. Drogheda United
9. Waterford
10. Longford Town
2021 FAI Cup winners: Bohemians
Player to watch out for: Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers)
Division One winners: Shelbourne
**
Gary Ferry
Sports Editor, Derry News
2021 Premier Division Prediction
1. Shamrock Rovers
2. Dundalk
3. Bohemians
4. Derry City
5. Sligo Rovers
6. St. Patrick’s Athletic
7. Finn Harps
8. Waterford
9. Drogheda United
10. Longford Town
2021 FAI Cup winners: Bohemians
Player to watch out for: Joe Hodge (Derry City)
Division One winners: Shelbourne
**
Aidan Fitzmaurice
Soccer correspondent, The Herald
2021 Premier Division Prediction
1. Shamrock Rovers
2. Bohemians
3. Dundalk
4. St Patrick's Athletic
5. Derry City
6. Sligo Rovers
7. Finn Harps
8. Drogheda United
9. Waterford
10. Longford Town
2021 FAI Cup winners: Sligo Rovers
Player to watch out for: Dawson Devoy (Bohemians)
Division One winners: Galway United
**
Michael Scully
Chief Sports Writer, Irish Daily Mirror
2021 Premier Division Prediction
1. Shamrock Rovers
2. Bohemians
3. Sligo Rovers
4. Dundalk
5. St Patrick's Athletic
6. Derry City
7. Drogheda United
8. Waterford
9. Finn Harps
10. Longford Town
2021 FAI Cup winners: Sligo Rovers
Player to watch out for: Raivis Jurkovskis (Dundalk)
Division One winners: Galway United
**
Eric White
Sports broadcaster, BBC Radio Foyle/BBC Sport NI
2021 Premier Division Prediction
1. Shamrock Rovers
2. Dundalk
3. Bohemians
4. St. Patrick’s Athletic
5. Derry City
6. Sligo Rovers
7. Finn Harps
8. Drogheda United
9. Waterford
10. Longford Town
FAI Cup winners: Bohemians
Player to watch out for: Eoin Toal (Derry City).
Division One winners: Galway United.
The 2021 SSE Premier Division season begins this Friday, March 19.
