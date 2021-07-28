Search our Archive

28/07/2021

McSharry shines again as she sets new Irish World record and PB

Odds slashed - Mona McSharry 7/1 From 20/1 to get Irish amongst the medals In Tokyo

Mona McSharry

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

Mona McSharry was on form once more at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre as she powered through the heats of the 200m Breaststroke this evening, finishing in a time of 2:25.08 to set a new Irish Senior Record and a new Personal Best.

The Sligo native has had an incredible run in the pool this week, reaching the final of the 100m Breaststroke where she finished in 8th position.

Thie time however, did not secure a semi-final berth for the swimmer, as she finished in 20th place overall.

