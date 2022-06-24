Ballinamore joins Parkrun revolution with new Greenway Parkrun on July 9

Ballinamore will join the burgeoning world of Parkrun on Saturday July 9, when the new Ballinamore Greenway Parkrun event is held for the first time.

Parkrun is a concept that has swept the running world with venues holding a free timed 5Km every Saturday morning at 9.30 am and the Ballinamore Parkrun will take place on the newly opened Greenway. There is already a long established Parkrun in Lough Key Forest Park but the Ballinamore Greenway Parkrun will be the first in Leitrim.

Starting at the Square, the course is run on a mixture of grass and permanent paths. Some sections of the course may accumulate mud, leaves and puddles after rain.

Anyone intending to take part must register before the event at www. parkrun.ie/ballinamore Greenway. Once registered, you will be provided with a scannable barcode which you bring along to the race but remember that organisers operate a “no barcode, no results” policy.

Results and news about the Ballinamore Greenway Parkrun are available on the dedicated page for the event on the Parkrun Ireland website with event details and statistics easily available for everyone who takes part.

The event is entirely organised by volunteers so anybody willing to help out can contact Ballinamore Greenway@ parkrun.com for details.

Children under the age of 11 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian within arm's reach throughout the run. Runners are welcome to take part with one dog by their side as are runners pushing buggies but it is not permitted to run with a pushchair and a dog at the same time.

And after every run, runners can grab a post parkrun coffee at Square Coffee - please come and join us!

All parkrun events use Age Grading to help parkrunners compare results. Age Grading takes your time and uses the world record time for your sex and age group to produce a score (a percentage).

This score allows you to compare your personal performance against other people's even though they might be a different age and a different sex to you - the higher the score the better the performance.