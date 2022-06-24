Search

24 Jun 2022

Ballinamore joins Parkrun revolution with new Greenway Parkrun on July 9

Ballinamore joins Parkrun revolution with new Greenway Parkrun on July 9

Reporter:

John Connolly

24 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

Ballinamore will join the burgeoning world of Parkrun on Saturday July 9, when the new Ballinamore Greenway Parkrun event is held for the first time.

Parkrun is a concept that has swept the running world with venues holding a free timed 5Km every Saturday morning at 9.30 am and the Ballinamore Parkrun will take place on the newly opened Greenway. There is already a long established Parkrun in Lough Key Forest Park but the Ballinamore Greenway Parkrun will be the first in Leitrim.

Scott impresses at Connacht Finals

North Leitrim AC's Scott Williams claims two silvers in Sligo while Anna Trench Winston (Carrick) qualifies in Long Jump as Senior & Junior athletes win medals in Athlone event

Starting at the Square, the course is run on a mixture of grass and permanent paths. Some sections of the course may accumulate mud, leaves and puddles after rain.

Anyone intending to take part must register before the event at www. parkrun.ie/ballinamore Greenway. Once registered, you will be provided with a scannable barcode which you bring along to the race but remember that organisers operate a “no barcode, no results” policy.

Results and news about the Ballinamore Greenway Parkrun are available on the dedicated page for the event on the Parkrun Ireland website with event details and statistics easily available for everyone who takes part.

Leitrim Athletics Track & Field Finals gallery special

The event is entirely organised by volunteers so anybody willing to help out can contact Ballinamore Greenway@ parkrun.com for  details.

Children under the age of 11 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian within arm's reach throughout the run. Runners are welcome to take part with one dog by their side as are runners pushing buggies but it is not permitted to run with a pushchair and a dog at the same time.

And after every run, runners can  grab a post parkrun coffee at Square Coffee - please come and join us!

Leitrim's Ricki Wynne tops in Seven Sisters Skyline 55km ultramarathon

All parkrun events use Age Grading to help parkrunners compare results. Age Grading takes your time and uses the world record time for your sex and age group to produce a score (a percentage). 

This score allows you to compare your personal performance against other people's even though they might be a different age and a different sex to you - the higher the score the better the performance.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media