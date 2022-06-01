Leitrim's Ricki Wynne tops in Seven Sisters Skyline 55km ultramarathon

Leitrim's ultra runner Ricki Wynne was on top of the world, literally and figuratively, when he produced a superb performance to win the Seven Sisters Skyline 55Km event in Donegal on Saturday May 21. With over 4,000m of climbing, the Drumshanbo AC athlete smashed the course record by 30 minutes as he recorded a time of 7 hours 7 minutes and 47 seconds, coming home exactly 24 minutes ahead of the second placed athlete. Ricki's brother Alan was also in action, finishing 21st in a time of 9.21.38.
