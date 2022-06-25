Trebles for Dean & Sarah as Karen sets new Connacht record

North Leitrim AC's Dean Williams and Sarah Mulvaney Kelly were the big winners at last Saturday's Connacht Athletics U14 to U19 Track & Field Championships in Sligo while there was a new Connacht record set by their clubmate Karen Mulvaney Kelly.

Karen Mulvaney Kelly set a new mark for the provincial championship when the North Leitrim AC athlete clocked a time of 10.02.9 seconds for the U15 2,000m distance, taking 26 seconds off the previous best in an superb display of race walking.

Karen would go on to win another gold medal in the U16 hammer and a silver in the javelin to complete a very successful day. However, her haul of two golds and one silver left Karen behind her sister Sarah and clubmate Dean Williams who both claimed three gold medals on the day.

Sarah's most impressive performance came in a tactical U14 800m where she kicked away strongly after the halfway mark to claim victory in a time of 2.27.9 with Carrick AC's Katie Hunt, making her first appearance at the Connacht championships, finishing tenth in 2.53.4.

Sarah would go on the win the walk, held in conjunction with the U15 and older events, in a time of 10.44.5 and completed her hattrick of golds with a win in the discus where she threw 20.87m to claim first place.

The sparsely populated but fiercely contested throws would prove fruitful for North Leitrim with Drumkeerin's Dean Williams claiming three gold medals in the U17 hammer (33.66m), discus (25.28m) and shot (10.07m) while Luke Fitzmaurice claimed gold in the U16 Hammer (24.15m) and silver in the discus (25.57m) and walk (15.02.1) with Ballinamore's Solomon Gleeson 3rd in 21.48.0.

Carrick AC's only medalist came in the U16 boys 800m where Cathal Enright produced a strong run to take second place while clubmates Clara Doherty (U16 1,500m) and Luke Charles (U15 Long Jump) both qualified for the Nationals with fourth place finishes in their events.

Doherty would also finish fifth in the 800m while Charles was seventh in the 100m. Carrick's Julian Bild missed out in the U14 Long Jump by one centimetre as his leap of 4.35m was pipped in the last round for the final qualifying spot.

Sarah O'Beirne brought home a full set of medals with gold in the U18 Hammer, Discus and Javelin while she also led a clean sweep in the hammer with Rachel Keaney and Hannah White, who had finished first and second in the walk, taking second and third behind her.

Drumkeerin's All-Ireland Schools champion Mark Hazlette had a tough day with a fall in his first event, the U15 250m hurdles, not helping his cause. Mark had a heavy fall off the second last hurdle but got up to finish sixth.

In the shorter event, Mark finished third while he also won a silver in the discus.

Leitrim's final medal of the day came in the U15 1,500m where North Leitrim's Lucas Lyons finished third in a time of 4.49.7.

The top four in all events qualifying for the National Championships in July. The following are the results to hand:

GIRLS

U14: 80m: Katie Hunt (Carrick) 26th 13.34; 800m: Sarah Mulvaney Kelly (North Leitrim) 1st 2.27.9; Katie Hunt 10th 2.53.4; 75m Hurdles: Ceili Morahan (Carrick) 9th 17.48; Walk: Sarah Mulvaney Kelly 1st 10.44.5; Shot: Ceili Morahan 8th 5.28m; Discus: Sarah Mulvaney Kelly 1st 20.87m

U15: 200m Anna Keane (Carrick) 9th 30.19; Walk: Karen Mulvaney Kelly (North Leitrim) 1st 10.02.9; Hammer: Karen Mulvaney Kelly 1st 16.93m; Javelin: Karen Mulvaney Kelly 2nd 17.58m

U16: 800m: Clara Doherty (Carrick) 5th 2.32.7; 1,500m: Clara Doherty 4th 5.15.9

U18: Walk: Rachel Keaney (North Leitrim) 1st 19.36.1; Hannah White (North Leitrim) 2nd 22.17.0; Hammer: Sarah O’Beirne (North Leitrim) 1st 29.25m; Hannah White 2nd 17.68m; Rachel Keaney 13.93m; Javelin: Sarah O’Beirne 3rd 20.85m; Discus: Sarah O’Beirne 2nd 20.14m

BOYS

U14: 80m: Julian Bild (Carrick) 11th 11.5; 800m: Solomon Glesson (Ballinamore) 11th 2.48; 75m Hurdles: Senan O’Hart (Carrick) 5th 16.19; Long Jump: Julian Bild 5th 4.35m; Solomon Gleeson 8th 3.69m; Senan O’Hart 11th 3.44m; Shot: Solomon Gleeson 7th 6.14m

U15: 100m: Luke Charles (Carrick) 7th 13.38; Brandon McKiernan (Carrick) 10th 13.71; 200m: Brandon McKiernan 11th 28.99; 800m: Lucas Lyons (North Leitrim) 6th 2.23.7; Kyle Lannon (Carrick) 8th 2.32.7; 1,500m: Lucas Lyons 3rd 4.49.7; 80m Hurdles: Mark Hazlett (North Leitrim) 3rd 13.03; 250m Hurdles: Mark Hazlette 6th 40.62; Long Jump: Luke Charles 4th 4.56m; Discus: Mark Hazlette 2nd 23.93m

U16: 800m: Cathal Enright (Carrick) 2nd 2.17.1; Walk: Luke Fitzmaurice (North Leitrim) 2nd 15.02.1; Solomon Gleeson (Ballinamore) 21.48.0; Long Jump: Setanta Gleeson (Ballinamore) 8th 3.59m; Javelin: Setanta Gleeson 5th 19.3m; Discus: Luke Fitzmaurice 2nd 25.57m; Hammer: Luke Fitzmaurice 1st 24.15m

U17: Shot: Dean Williams (North Leitrim) 1st 10.07m; Discus: Dean Williams 1st 25.28m; Hammer: Dean Williams 1st 33.66m