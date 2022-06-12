Search

12 Jun 2022

Drumkeerin's Mark Hazlette storms to All-Ireland schools gold

Drumkeerin's Mark Hazlette storms to All-Ireland schools gold

Top of the podium for Drumkeerin's Mark Hazlette in the Irish Life Health All-Ireland Schools Track & Field in Tullamore

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

12 Jun 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim's racewalking tradition is well established but there could soon be a hurdling tradition in the county after Drumkeerin's Mark Hazlette stormed to a fantastic gold medal in the Minor Boys 75m hurdles at the Irish Life Health All-Ireland Schools Track & Field championships in Tullamore on Saturday.

On a weekend when Carrick AC's National 110m hurdles champion Gerard O'Donnell recorded the fastest time of the year by an Irish athlete, North Leitrim AC's Mark Hazlette was writing his own piece of history in Tullamore.

Leitrim Athletics Track & Field Finals gallery special

The Schools champs is widely regarded as the toughest juvenile event in Ireland to medal in but in his first ever appearance in the event, Mark sped from the blocks in the 75m hurdles to claim a superb gold medal.

The Lough Allen College speedster got out of the blocks well and moved into the lead after the third hurdle but had to withstand the late charging Brian Cullinan of Summerhill College in Sligo to take the gold medal in a time of 11.70 seconds with the Sligo athlete just seven hundredths of a second behind in second place. Rounding out the podium was Bandon Grammar School's Max Clover who clocked a time of 11.94 seconds.

The victory comes after Mark claimed the U14 hurdles title at last year's National Community Games Finals and follows clubmate Scott Williams finishing second in the U13 indoors finals earlier this year.

Leitrim's Ricki Wynne tops in Seven Sisters Skyline 55km ultramarathon

Lough Allen College almost had a second All-Ireland medal to celebrate with Luke Fitzmaurice finishing fourth in the Inter boys walk. The North Leitrim AC clubman clocked a time of 9 mins 50.80 seconds in a walk won by Andrew Glennon of St Finnian's Mullingar in 8.54.49 with Patrick Hyland of St Attracta's Tubbercurry second in 8.59.69 and Seamus Clarke of St Muredach's Ballina third in 9.08.48.

Lough Allen College had a third athlete in action with Dean Williams finishing 10th in the Inter Boys shot with a best of 10.20m, having thrown 10.16m in the first round. Dean also finished 11th in the Inter Boys Discus with a best throw of 26.38m.

Leitrim man to run up and down Croagh Patrick for 24 hours

At adult level, Carrick AC's Gerard O'Donnell recorded the fastest time by an Irish athlete over the 110m hurdles on Sunday with a 14.18 second victory in Oordegem in Belgium. Running with a 1.6 m/s wind at his back, the Carrick athlete was a clear victor of his race, finishing fourth in the overall standings.

The time sees him top of the Irish lists for the 2022 season with the national championships in Morton Stadium in Santry on the weekend of June 25-26.

His Carrick AC clubmate Eanna Madden was in action in Spain where he ran a time of 48.21. The Mohill man was not helped by his lane draw that left him isolated in lane eight and an empty lane seven inside him, causing him to go out too cautiously over the first 200m.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media