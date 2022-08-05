Search

05 Aug 2022

All-Ireland glory for Drumshanbo Gun Club

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

05 Aug 2022 8:30 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The team who won the National Clay Pigeon Shooting Division 3 title in July. (Back, from left) Aaron McPartlin, Sean McPartlin, Sean Mulvey, Brendan Mulvey. (Front) Andrew Cullen & Fergal Earley Picture: Willie Donnellan

Did anyone ever try Clay Shooting? The national Clay target competition 2022 was held in the national shooting grounds in Esker – outside Banagher in Co. Galway on July 10.

The six man club team representing Leitrim hails from Drumshanbo and had earned this honour by beating off stiff competition from Newtowngore earlier in the month. Drumshanbo stepped into the first of 8 stands at 11:15 on the Sunday morning and the six competitors worked their way through the competition shooting 7 stands of 6 targets each and 1 stand of 8 targets. 

Emerging from the range some two and a half hours later, the team had shot a score of 189/250, beating off challenges by some of our near neighbouring counties and some not so nearby to take the National Clay Pigeon Shooting Division 3 title for 2022.

Drumshanbo Gun Club held a reception and presentation last Thursday, July 28, in Aras Padraig to honour the successful six man winning team.

Local News

