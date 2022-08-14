Devaney pushes Glencar Manor to Division 1 title

Led by a powerful Muireann Devaney display, Glencar Manorhamilton turned the tables on an impressive Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins with a storming second half performance in Sunday's Gotham Dry Wall Division 1 final at Shane McGettigan Park.

Laura O'Dowd got Ballinamore off to the best possible start in the game's opening minute when she soloed through and evaded all Glencar Manor's defensive efforts to fire to the net.

Ailbhe Clancy settled Manor's ruffled feathers somewhat when she fired over two minutes later. O'Dowd, in red hot form, shot a well-executed sixth minute point in reply. At this stage it was very much an O'Dowd and Clancy duel in the scoring action with the Manor forward answering with an eighth minute free.

A poorly delivered Ballinamore kick-out enabled Glencar Manor to get ahead for the first time when Gemma Tiffoney pounced to hammer home a goal.

A well-hit Muireann Devaney 45 metres free on the 12-minute mark put Manor two points to the good. But Glencar Manor received a quick reminder that the Ballinamore women still meant business when Michelle McNulty had to make a smart save to deny a goal bound Laoise Moran-King effort at the expense of a '45.'

Ballinamore continued to test Glencar Manor's metal and Lily Byrne cut her opponent's lead to the minimum when she fired over a 19th minute point. Roisin McHugh levelled matters a minute later when she split the uprights with a fine effort.

Lily Byrne had Ballinamore back in the lead once more when she shot over and Laura O'Dowd shot Ballinamore's fourth point in four minutes to extend the led. But Glencar Manor got their challenge back on track when Muireann Devaney whipped over a 23rd minute point.

The game was level for a second time three minutes later when Ailbhe Clancy tapped over a free following a foul on Muireann Devaney. In reply Laura O'Dowd shot over a 29th minute point to put her side ahead by 1-6 to 1-5 at the break.

From the second half throw-in it was very evident that Glencar Manorhamilton were fully fired up to meet the Ballinamore challenge head-on. Muireann Devaney, now operating in an upfront role, levelled the game for a third time when she tapped over a free after a foul on herself.

A Clancy pass four minutes later put Devaney through to fire over and Glencar Manor back in front. However they certainly had a let off when Megan McGovern fired a 35th minute goal chance inches wide.

Glencar Manor certainly took advantage of this let off with Leah Fox and Ailbhe Clancy to put their side three up.

Roisin McHugh did at last get the scoreboard ticking again for Ballinamore when she split the uprights with a 40th minute on target shot. But the gods were still not smiling on Ballinamore as they went down to 14 players almost immediately for a ten minute when Ella Van Der Laan was shown yellow

Two minutes later Fox put Devaney through and she fired to the net to put Manor five points up. Lily Byrne hit back with a point from a free within two minutes but Ailbhe Clancy replied with two points to give her side a comfortable six point cushion on the 50-minute mark. A minute later Lily Byrne reduced the deficit slightly when she hit back with a free.

Glencar Manor were reduced to 14 players when Karen Connolly was 'sin-binned' with five minutes of normal time left. However Glencar Manor increased their advantage in the following four minutes with Devaney and Clancy both pointing.

Lily Byrne put over a free on the 60-minute mark but two minutes later Roisin Rooney answered with a point from play. Aoibheann Flynn hit a late consolation goal for Ballinamore with Glencar Manor running out comfortable winners after that.

GLENCAR MANORHAMILTON

Scorers: Ailbhe Clancy 0-8, 2f; Muireann Devaney 1-4, 3f; Gemma Tiffoney 1-0; Leah Fox & Roisin Rooney 0-1 each

Team: Michelle McNulty; Lauren Devaney, Mary Alice Maguire. Eimear Feely; Annette Ferguson, Annette Ferguson, Rebecca Rooney, Emma McLaughlin; Anna Devaney, Karen Connolly; Muireann Devaney, Ailbhe Clancy, Roisin Rooney; Chloe Rooney, Leah Fox, Gemma Tiffoney. Subs: Niamh Loughlin for Tiffoney (37); Aine McLaughlin for C. Rooney (46)

BALLINAMORE SEAN O'HESLIN'S

Scorers: Laura O'Dowd 1-3; Lily Byrne 0-4 ,2f; Aoibheann Flynn 1-0, Roisin McHugh 0-3

Team: Leighanne Flynn; Grainne Prior, Ella Van De Laan; Emma McKiernan, Mollie Murphy, Katie Duignan; Sarah McLoughlin, Megan McGovern, Laoise Moran-King, Laura O'Dowd, Laura Maguire; Aoibheann Flynn, Roisin McHugh, Lily Byrne. Sub: Kelly Beirne for Maguire (56)

REFEREE: Enda Egan