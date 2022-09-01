Search

01 Sept 2022

Paul and Paddy sees lot to work on after Leitrim Gaels prove too strong for Gortletteragh

Paul and Paddy sees lot to work on after Leitrim Gaels prove too strong for Gortletteragh

Managers Paul Prior and Paddy Dowd chat after last Saturday's Connacht Gold SFC clash Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

01 Sept 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Managers are notoriously hard to please at the best of times so it wasn’t surprising that both Paul Prior and Paddy Dowd saw plenty of work for their charges ahead of the final round of games in the Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC.

Finding the words to analyse a game rationally immediately afterwards is not a skill most people appreciate but there is no doubting that both Paul and Paddy thought deeply about what they witnessed last Saturday. 

Kilmore GAA Club in Roscommon to celebrate 50th anniversary on Sunday September 11

Leitrim Gaels' Paul Prior at least had the consolation of a comfortable 2-17 to 0-10 victory over Gortletteragh securing his team’s place in the knockout stages but a recurring problem of wasted chances left him feeling there was plenty to work to do: “First half was very poor with the finishing but we had been in the previous two games so we’re working on it. But look, we scored 14 points in the second half, they did rally and sometimes it is hard when a few go wide, more seem to go wide. Once we started scoring, everything seemed to fly over.”

Part of that comes from inexperience at this level as Paul admits “They are a big team, there are an awful lot of lads over six foot but they just have to settle a bit, they are still learning, they are only a few years in senior championship and the more games they play like that, they’ll keep improving.”

The return of Enda Moreton to the ranks has increased the firepower at Paul’s disposal: “Once he got out the field and got on the ball, he really opened up. It can be frustrating in the full-forward line, for Stephen Goldrick, so when he got out the field and got a bit of space, he really opened up.”

Irish by the grace of God!

The new format of the competition does present some problems for managers Paul admits: “It is a little awkward, even knowing what days you’ll be playing is the most awkward thing but it does keep the interest for supporters, keeps everyone on their toes but you’ve no control over who you’re playing. You just have to beat who you’re playing and that’s all we’re doing at the moment.”

Speaking before he knew that they would be facing Fenagh St Caillins in the final round, Paul stressed that the Gaels would be going all out to secure an automatic final berth: “The easier route you can get the better, if we can get straight into a semi-final so we’ll be going all out in the last game. Whoever it is, it just depends, we’ll be going all out to win it.”

For Gortletteragh manager Paddy Dowd, the task is to coax the performance out of his team that he knows is there: “The last two games, we say small margins, the rub of the green or getting in the referee’s favour but basically we made too many mistakes, we can’t overlook that. 

“The boys themselves know when you’re making so many mistakes - we made five against Melvin Gaels in total but we’re averaging about 22 in each half the last two games so when you’re making that many mistakes, you’re basically handing the ball over, you’re handing it over, heads go down and it is hard to get them back up.”

Fans enjoy the action as Leitrim Gaels maintain 100% record with comfortable Gortletteragh victory - GALLERY

Paddy also paid tribute to Leitrim Gaels for the quality of their performance: “Credit to them, they were very good. We tried to stop them from scoring goals but they got two in the first half. They weren’t able to get through much in the second half but as they say, goals win games, they got two, we got none.”

Yet the former Longford player said he feels the effort his players are putting in is worth a place in the quarter-finals: “In fairness to the boys, you wouldn’t fear anyone and a favourable draw we could get. I just think this group of players deserve to be in a quarter-final, knowing them as I do so hopefully we get a good old draw and get through, it is as simple as that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media