Search

09 Sept 2022

“They'll die for the cause here” says Drumreilly manager Mal Guckian

“They'll die for the cause here” says Drumreilly manager Mal Guckian

Drumreilly manager Mal Guckian Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

09 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Some days you just hold your hands up and say you were beaten by the better team and that the sense you got from talking to Drumreilly manager Mal Guckian after his team had lost 0-17 to 1-7 against Aughnasheelin last Saturday in the Smith Monumentals IFC.

Drumreilly actually led by a point coming up to halftime but they had no answer to the pace and scoring threat posed by the visitors: “They went that four or five points up at the beginning of the first half and we fought back and got the goal and the scores that we needed. 

Martin McHugh's story is one for the ages

Leitrim 1994 goalkeeper launches his autobiography next Sunday, September 11, in the Landmark Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon at a special free event

“We were right back into it but near the end of the first half, they got two scores, lapses of concentration to finish off the first half. Even though the black card was there, I didn’t think it made much difference in these conditions.”

In fact, Mal believes the black card might have helped Aughnasheelin: “It did focus them, they’ve a good young side and they dropped their half-forwards back to try and soak up the pressure and hit us on the break so there was always a danger of that. 

“They got the run of scores, four or five points and in fairness to Fitzpatrick he is in massive form, hats off to him, he is one of the best free takers in the county at any level. “Even though the game was getting away from us, there were two balls that were punched over the bar and I’d have loved to see them rattling the back of the net but that’s what you need.”

Solan to stay with Leitrim in 2023

With Drumreilly struggling to get support and accurate ball to Conor Gaffney and Declan Maxwell, Mal admitted the threat posed by Aughnasheelin on the break coloured his thinking: “We knew the speed of Aughnasheelin so we couldn’t sacrifice everyone going forward and leaving that gap there.”

As for the rest of the championship, Mal hopes his injury list will be alleviated for the visit to Drumkeerin in the final: “We just have to knuckle down and do it. We have bodies back, we had a few lads back and we have a few options but there are still a few lads carrying knocks but they’ll die for the cause here and that’s what you want to see.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media