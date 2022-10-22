Glencar Manorhamilton Ladies set off on another Connacht odyssey next Sunday

Leitrim Senior champions Glencar Manorhamilton start their Connacht campaign on Sunday Picture: James Molloy
Having won the Connacht Intermediate title in 2020 and reached last year's Senior decider, Glencar Manorhamilton start yet another odyssey next Sunday when they take on old familiar foes St Nathy's in the first round of the Connacht LGFA Senior Club Championship.
Fans who aren't able to travel to Ballinalack Community Park in Bunninadden next Sunday will be able to follow the game on the Connacht LGFA streaming service at www.connachtladiesgaelic.com /live-streaming/.
These sides are well known to each other having met in last year's Provincial Club campaign, Manor prevailing on a 3-6 to 1-8 scoreline. However, the scoreline doesn't tell the full story of it as it took Muireann Devaney coming off the bench to see the Leitrim champions into the Final.
Ailbhe Clancy scored 2-4 that day but it is not known if the former Leitrim star will be available as she is now working in the Middle East. Muireann Devaney is right in the middle of a thrilling race for the SSE Airtricity Women's National League title and Glencar Manor will hope she comes through Saturday's penultimate round clash with Galway without any bother.
St Nathy's scored a 1-9 to 2-5 victory over Tourlestrane in the Sligo Senior Final and with home advantage, they will be confident of causing Glencar Manorhamilton a lot of problems next Sunday.
Sunday's winners will go on to face new Mayo champions Burrishoole in the semi-final on Monday October 31. If Glencar Manorhamilton win, they will have a home game against the new Mayo champions who defeated Knockmore 0-6 to 1-2 in the Final last weekend.
The Connacht Final is fixed for Sunday November 13.
