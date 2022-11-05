Goals are king for Gortletteragh

A three goal blast right on the stroke of halftime was more than enough to push a powerful Gortletteragh past what had been a dogged Leitrim Gaels challenge in Monday's entertaining Corrib Oil Junior B Final in Pairc Cil Tiobraid.

Considering the conditions, this was a very entertaining and high quality game but it was Gortletteragh's ability to find the net that proved the difference as they goaled six times while holding firm against determined Leitrim Gaels efforts.

Given the final scoreline, it would be hard to believe this was a tight game but it was - right up until the final two minutes of normal time. First Jack Heslin scored a wonderful solo goal and from the kickout, Padraig Gallagher did the same to turn a three point lead into a nine point gap.

To put the icing on the cake, Gallagher was then hauled to the ground, resulting in a penalty and a sin-binning for Aaron McLoughlin. Gallagher had to leave the game injured but Cathal McCrann left no room for doubt with the spot kick to virtually end the game with a half left to be played!

The signs were there early on - McCrann was denied a goal inside ten seconds by a good Mark Chandler save and he would repeat the act to deny Nathan Ward later. Cathal Quinn fired over two fine long range points but Shane Rynn and Paddy Keane answered with good scores to leave the teams level.

Rynn edged the Gaels in front on nine minutes but Barry Tiernan and Jack Heslin fired over before a free from Eunan Treacy left the teams level on 13 minutes.

That didn't last long as Padraig Gallagher produced a wonderful finish to beat Chandler for the game's first goal with Neil Quinn quickly adding a point. Quinn almost goaled himself but Michael Connolly made a good block before Cathal Quinn put his team five clear after 19 minutes.

Chandler made a third brilliant save from a dropping ball and seemed to be fouled in process, Gallagher's follow up blocked on the line by a defender. Leitrim Gaels fought back with points from Rynn (free) and David Regan to leave three in it but then came Gortletteragh's goal blast as Heslin, Gallagher and McCrann (penalty) found the net in quick order to leave them 4-6 to 0-6 ahead at the break.

Cathal McCrann chipped over a nice point right after the restart when Donal Moreton went for goal a minute later but his shot rose over the Gortletteragh crossbar. Shane Rynn saw a dangerous shot batted out while David Regan had a goal effort blocked.

Gortletteragh made sure there would be no miraculous fightback when Quinn, Barry Tiernan and Jack Heslin fired over a point apiece. Eunan Treacy converted a ninth minute free but good work from Cathal Quinn set up Conor Reynolds for a clinically taken goal.

Paddy Keane replied with a fine point before Neil Quinn hit 1-1 in quick succession, the point from a mark and the goal a soccer style finish after he broke clear.

To their credit, Leitrim Gaels never gave up - Aaron McLoughlin forced a save from Sean Bohan after sub John Farrell created a bit of chaos in the Gortletteragh rearguard while Paddy Keane scored his third point of the game with seven minutes left in the contest.

Sub Paul Heaney scored an excellent point from the corner for Gortletteragh before corner-back Conor Niblock fired over an excellent final score for the comfortable winners. Leitrim Gaels kept looking for a goal but Shane Rynn saw a late effort saved on the line by Cathal McCrann as Gortletteragh held firm.

GORTLETTERAGH

Scorers: Padraig Gallagher 2-0; Jack Heslin & Neil Quinn (M) 1-2 each; Cathal Quinn 0-4; Cathal McCrann 1-1, 1 pen; Conor Reynolds 1-0; Barry Tiernan 0-2; Paul Heaney & Conor Niblock 0-1 each

Team: Sean Bohan, Ryan Cunningham, Colm Duffy, Conor Niblock, Nathan Ward, Niall Woods, James Cunningham, Cathal McCrann, Jack Heslin, Conor Reynolds, Cathal Quinn, Cian McNulty, Barry Tiernan, Padraig Gallagher, Neil Quinn. Subs: Patrick Keane for Gallagher (31); Peadar Cassells for C Reynolds (41); Andrew Liu Doyle for J Cunningham (43); Paul Heaney for N Ward (52); Shane Reynolds for Tiernan (53)

LEITRIM GAELS

Scorers: Shane Rynn (f) & Paddy Keane 0-3 each; Eunan Treacy 0-2, 2f; David Regan & Donal Moreton 0-1 each

Team: Mark Chandler, Robbie Casey, Aaron Aldridge, Michael Connolly, Donal Moreton, Brian McElgunn, Ryan Goldrick, Aaron McLoughlin, Paddy Keane, Brian Goldrick, Eunan Treacy, Shane Rynn, David Regan, Brian Treacy, Oisin Curley. Subs: Subs: Matthew Early & Mick McWeeney for Chandler & Casey (HT); Narada Patrasco & John Farrell for Treacy & Goldrick (44); Matthew Doyle for Curley (47); John Casey for Rynn (59)

Referee: Seamus Mulhern