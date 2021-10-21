WATCH: All entries to Leitrim Superstar comeptition and decide on your favourite

The entries have come in and voting is now open in the first round of Leitrim's Next Superstar.

The five heats are now live on our site for public voting - YOU CAN SEE ALL FIVE AND TAP TO VOTE BELOW

You can also watch all entries below. The five winners of the heats will go through the final which consists of another public vote and adjudication by our judges: Leo Logan, Ailie Blunnie and Pat McGrath.

The combination of those votes will decide our winner.

The overall winner will pick up a stunning prize package that includes €1500 worth of vouchers sponsored by Aalba Footcare Clinic, Leitrim Warmer Homes, The Landmark Hotel, Cavan Institute and McNiffe's, as well as your first gig in the Landmark Live venue and much more.

Voting in the heats will close on Wednesday, October 27 at 11pm.

Pick your favourite: