WATCH: Sophie Gillard's entry to Leitrim's next Superstar

TAP THE ICON BELOW TO VOTE FOR SOPHIE IN HER HEAT
Rural roads will be the focus of the 'Slow Down' Day operation from 7am on October 21 to 7am on October 22
The skeletal remains of a further six people have been discovered at a building site of a former pub in Cork city.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.