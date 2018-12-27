December 27, 2018
Cloudy and misty conditions are set to continue today
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain
Today, Thursday, December 27, sees little change in the weather. It will be another mild and mostly dry day, but with a good deal of cloud. It will be misty in some areas, with patches of drizzle and fog, especially on coasts and over high ground. Max. 9 to 11 Celsius, in light to moderate, southerly winds.
TONIGHT
Mild and mostly overcast, with a band of persistent rain extending from the Atlantic. Mist and fog patches also. Min. 5 to 8 Celsius, in mostly light to moderate southerly winds.
