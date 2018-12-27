Cloudy and misty conditions are set to continue today

Today, Thursday, December 27, sees little change in the weather. It will be another mild and mostly dry day, but with a good deal of cloud. It will be misty in some areas, with patches of drizzle and fog, especially on coasts and over high ground. Max. 9 to 11 Celsius, in light to moderate, southerly winds.

TONIGHT

Mild and mostly overcast, with a band of persistent rain extending from the Atlantic. Mist and fog patches also. Min. 5 to 8 Celsius, in mostly light to moderate southerly winds.