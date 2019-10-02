Leitrim County Council advice in the leadup to #StormLorenzo

Leitrim County Council's Emergency Management Group met this morning (Wednesday, October 2, 2019) to discuss the possible impact of Storm Lorenzo on the county.

At present there is a Status Yellow rainfall and wind warning for Co Leitrim and normal working hours will apply for council staff. However the situation is being monitored and any changes in this status will see an update in operations for Storm Lorenzo.

ALSO SEE: Yellow and Orange Weather warnings issued ahead of Storm Lorenzo

Motorists

Motorists are advised that not only will there be heavy rainfall between 9am Thursday, October 3 and 9am on Friday, October 4, there will also be strong winds. This will have a very negative impact on driving conditions.

Please ensure you:

- Only venture out where absolutely necessary during the storm

- Ensure you have adequate supplies of fuel in your vehicle.

- If you are driving be mindful that localised flooding may occur, especially where drains become blocked by fallen leaves and debris. Floods may be deeper than you realise so don't drive through flooded roads.

- Excess surface water can lead to aqua planing in vehicles. This essentially means a loss of traction preventing your vehicle from responding to efforts to brake or steer. To reduce your risk, slow down and ensure that your vehicle's tyres are properly inflated.

- Fallen trees and branches could cause a substantial risk for motorists. Drive slowly and allow for greater stopping distances.

- Do not park under trees. Where possible, avoid parking your vehicle under trees to minimise the risk of damage from falling branches.

- Be mindful of cross winds on exposed roads. This could cause you to lose control of your vehicle. This is particularly dangerous for high sided vehicles such as vans, trucks and SUVs.

ALSO SEE: Live tracking of Storm Lorenzo

In General

- Immediately report all fallen trees or branches blocking public roads to emergency services on 112 or 999.

- Never attempt to clear trees as you may not be aware of fallen electricity wires which may be wrapped around branches.

- Do not approach fallen wires. Contact ESB Networks on 1850 372 999 (This is a 24 hour emergency line) to report any downed lines or outages.

- Secure items such as outdoor furniture, pet feeding bowls, pet cages/kennels or bins to ensure they don't cause damage during high winds.

- Look after your pets! Bring them indoors or ensure they have a comfortable bed in an adequately protected shed/garage.

- Check on elderly neighbours prior to the storm and ensure they have adequate supplies of food, candles/torch in the event of the electricity supply failing and adequate stocks of blankets/warm clothes.

- Ensure you have candles/torches (check the batteries to ensure the torches work!) in case of electricity supply failing.

- Charge your mobile phone before the storm arrives so that you can stay up to date with further updates, report any issues or contact emergency services.

- Do not venture outside during the storm. Please stay away from coastal areas, lakes etc where there may be significant waves generated by the storm. Stay away from bridges etc and don't put yourself at risk by entering bodies of water during this time.