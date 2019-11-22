And yes, there will be more rain today in Cavan, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon

Mostly cloudy today with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Top temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.

TONIGHT

Remaining outbreaks of rain clearing early tonight, and becoming mostly dry for a time with clear spells developing. Showery outbreaks of rain may edge in from the east later in the night. Lows of 1 to 4 degrees, with a risk of frost where clear spells prevail. Patches of mist and fog will also form in the light northerly or variable breezes.