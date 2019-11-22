Friday, November 22, 2019
And yes, there will be more rain today in Cavan, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon
More rain on the way today
Mostly cloudy today with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Top temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.
TONIGHT
Remaining outbreaks of rain clearing early tonight, and becoming mostly dry for a time with clear spells developing. Showery outbreaks of rain may edge in from the east later in the night. Lows of 1 to 4 degrees, with a risk of frost where clear spells prevail. Patches of mist and fog will also form in the light northerly or variable breezes.
