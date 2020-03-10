Weather advisory remains in place for 15 counties today, Tuesday, March 10

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Heavy rain on the way as weather warning issued for nine counties

Heavy rain on the way as weather warning issued

Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary

Met Éireann's Weather Advisory for Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary remains in place today, Tuesday, March 10.
Periods of heavy rainfall today, may lead to some local flooding as river levels remain elevated.
The heaviest of the rain will be through this morning (Tuesday). The warning remains in place until 6pm.