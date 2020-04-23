Thursday, April 23, 2020
Highs of 19C expected today across Connacht
The weather will hit 19C today
Another dry day today, Thursday, April 23, 2020 with plenty of hazy sunshine. Cloud will be a little thicker up along the west coast with less in the way of sunshine here. Warm today in a light easterly or variable breeze, falling calm at times. Highs ranging 17 to 19 degrees, but a few degrees cooler in areas exposed to an onshore breeze.
TONIGHT
Dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lows of 3 to 7 degrees in a light variable breeze.
