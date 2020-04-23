Highs of 19C expected today across Connacht

Another dry day today, Thursday, April 23, 2020 with plenty of hazy sunshine. Cloud will be a little thicker up along the west coast with less in the way of sunshine here. Warm today in a light easterly or variable breeze, falling calm at times. Highs ranging 17 to 19 degrees, but a few degrees cooler in areas exposed to an onshore breeze.

Another dry day today with plenty of hazy sunshine. Cloud will be a little thicker up along the west coast with less in the way of sunshine here. Warm today in a light easterly or variable breeze, falling calm at times. Highs ranging 17 to 19 degrees, but a few degrees cooler in areas exposed to an onshore breeze.

TONIGHT

Dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lows of 3 to 7 degrees in a light variable breeze.



Dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lows of 3 to 7 degrees in a light variable breeze.