Mixed weather on the way for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Thursday, June 17

File Photo
A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers today, Thursday, June 17. Becoming mainly dry by the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, in a mostly light west to northwest breeze.
TONIGHT
Becoming mostly dry and clear overnight, with just well scattered showers in the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, in a light northwest breeze.
More News
