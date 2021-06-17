Mixed weather on the way for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Thursday, June 17

Mixed weather in Kildare and Leinster says Met Eireann

File Photo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers today, Thursday, June 17. Becoming mainly dry by the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, in a mostly light west to northwest breeze.

TONIGHT

Becoming mostly dry and clear overnight, with just well scattered showers in the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, in a light northwest breeze.

