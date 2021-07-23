More hazy sunshine on the way for Leitrim, Sligo, Cavan and Roscommon today

Today, Friday, July 23 will be very warm or hot with sunny spells. Scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. These will mainly affect southern and western parts of Connacht and with isolated showers elsewhere. Highs of 26 to 29 Celsius in light to moderate easterly breezes. It may be gusty in the vicinity of showers.
TONIGHT
Showers will die away early in the night becoming dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Humid and warm once again with temperatures not falling below 15 to 17 degrees, in light northeasterly breezes.
