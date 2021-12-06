Status Yellow wind warning issued for Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo ahead of Storm Barra

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Tuesday, December 7
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Leitrim, Cavan, Sligo, Roscommon, Donegal, Leinster, Monaghan, Mayo, Tipperary and Waterford ahead of the arrival of Storm Barra tomorrow.
Through Tuesday, December 7 and for a time on Wednesday, December 8 the Atlantic depression named Storm Barra will bring very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across Ireland. Winds will be strongest in western coastal counties with severe or damaging gusts possible.
Met Éireann is also warning that heavy rain will bring localised flooding. There will also be high waves at sea and a significant possibility of coastal flooding on south and west coasts.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.