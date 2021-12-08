Search

08 Dec 2021

Nearly 3,000 properties left without power today as Storm Barra hits Leitrim

Power outages in Donegal tonight - over 2,000 affected customers

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Power outages have been reported in Mohill, Carrigallen, Aughavas, Drumcong, Ballinamore, Corraleehan, Dromahair, Drumkeeran and Newtowngore overnight.

  • 1856 properties are impacted by a power outage in the Mohill to Gorvagh area. The estimated time of repair is 2.45am tomorrow (December 9).
  • 62 properties are impacted by a power outage in the centre of Mohill. The current estimated time of repair is 11pm.
  • 628 properties in the Drumcong to Drumshanbo area are now without power. The estimated repair time is between 12.15am and 12.30am tomorrow (December 9)
  • In the Corriga/Rossan area of Aughavas 53 properties are affected with an estimated repair time of 6.30am tomorrow (December 9)
  • 369 customers in the Ballinamore/Corraleehan area are without power. The estimated time of repair is 10.30pm.
  • 785 customers are impacted by a fault in the wider Newtowngore area. The estimated time of repair is 2.30am tomorrow (December 9)
  • 95 customers in the Corigeencor area of North Leitrim are without power. The estimated time of repair is 10.15pm.
  • 235 customers in the Dromahair area are without power. The estimated time of repair is between 2.15am and 4.30am tomorrow (December 9)
  • 879 properties in Drumkeeran are impacted by a fault. The current repair time is 1.30am tomorrow (December 9)

For more details see https://powercheck.esbnetworks.ie/index.html

