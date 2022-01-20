What is in store for Leitrim weather-wise on Thursday, January 20

Today, Thursday, January 20 will be dry and bright with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees with light variable winds.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells over Leinster and Munster. It will be cloudier over Connacht and Ulster with a little patchy drizzle developing in coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees, coldest in Leinster and Munster with frost and some patches of mist or fog developing.
