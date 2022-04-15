The weather forecast for Good Friday

Some bright spells later today
Dull and cloudy at first today, Friday, April 15, but the patchy light rain, drizzle, mist and fog will clear from most places during the morning. It will be mainly dry then for the afternoon and evening and it will gradually brighten up with some sunshine developing. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a light southwest breeze.
TONIGHT
Any lingering showers will die out early on tonight, becoming mostly dry with long clear spells. Some mist and fog will develop overnight. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.
