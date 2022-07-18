WEATHER: Highest temperature since 1887 officially recorded in Ireland

Dublin's Phoenix Park has officially broken the highest 20th and 21st air temperature record with 33.0°C which is Ireland’s highest of 2022 so far and 12.8°C above normal.
Here are the latest air temperatures Highest air temperature recorded today was 33.0C at the Phoenix Park, Co. Dublin.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 18, 2022
This is a new all time national record for the month of July, and the highest air temperature recorded in Ireland the 20th and 21st centuries️ pic.twitter.com/kVR40KU6lS
The all-time highest temperature recorded in the country stands at 33.3°C which was recorded in 1887 at Kilkenny Castle.
Phoenix Park has broken the highest 21st temperature record with 33.0°C which is Ireland’s highest of 2022 so far and 12.8°C above normal. This is only 0.3°C below the all-time 135 year old record set at Kilkenny Castle in 1887. Temperatures may still rise further .... pic.twitter.com/bJAhdPtMea— Irish Observational Climatology (@METclimate) July 18, 2022
Today's (Monday, July 18) temperature could break the 135-year-old record later this afternoon if temperatures continue to rise.
