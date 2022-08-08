The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Enjoy the sunshine today
Today will be dry with long sunny spells, turning a bit hazy at times. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in just light westerly or variable breezes.
Solar UV Index
High today and on Tuesday.
Tonight
Dry with light cloud cover. Lowest temperatures generally 8 to 12 degrees in very light variable breezes.
