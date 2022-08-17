The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Mostly dry and bright to start, although it will be cloudier in the east with a few light showers. It will continue dry in most areas this afternoon with varying cloud and sunny intervals. As the afternoon progresses though cloud will build from the west, bringing outbreaks of light rain and drizzle into western areas by evening time. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, warmest in the southeast. Light to moderate northerly winds, will gradually back southerly by evening time and increase fresh to strong along Atlantic coasts.
A cloudy, humid night with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing to extend across the country from the west. Some mist and fog patches will occur also. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds but winds strong at times along Atlantic coasts
